HEATHERS, BONNIE & CLYDE, and More Set For Naples' TheatreZone 2023-2024 Season

Love stories from the comic to the edgy with music ranging from rockabilly to show tunes are in the lineup of TheatreZone's musicals for 2023-2024.

According to Mark Danni, TheatreZone's founding artistic director, "We are staging lighthearted stories such as Neil Simon's Little Me and Million Dollar Quartet, and darker dramas like Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical, Heathers: The Musical, and Carrie: The Musical, and finding hilarity in horror, and comedy in tragedy."

TheatreZone's concerts include a tribute to Lind Ronstadt; the Mersey Beatles; John Ford Coley from the famed England Dan & John Ford Coley, and a concert of love songs with Larry Alexander and Adolpho Blaire.

Mark Danni comments, "For our 19th season, I selected memorable musicals with scores ranging from rhythm 'n blues to gospel to Broadway show tunes by famed composers and lyricists. The concerts round out the season with musical styles as diverse as those in the main stage productions."

Now entering its 19th season as Naples' premier professional musical theatre, TheatreZone's 2023-2024 musicals will kick off with Heathers: The Musical, a joint production with Florida Gulf Coast University's (FGCU) Bower School of Music, to be staged at the FGCU Theatre Lab, October 12-15.

Heathers: The Musical

Heathers: The Musical, is based on the classic 1989 film. The setting is Westerberg High, ruled by the shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. Misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place - six feet under. Brought to you by the award-winning creative team of Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness, "Desperate Housewives"), Laurence O'Keefe (Bat Boy, Legally Blonde) and Andy Fickman (Reefer Madness, She's the Man), Heathers: The Musical is a hilarious, heartfelt, and homicidal new show based on the greatest teen comedy of all time.

A joint production of TheatreZone and Florida Gulf Coast University's Bower School of Music (FGCU)

Presented at the FGCU Theatre Lab

10501 FGCU Boulevard South, Fort Myers

Oct. 12-14, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14-15, 2023, 2:00 p.m.

Home for the Holidays

Welcome the festive holiday season with TheatreZone's annual Home for the Holidays musical production, a feast for the senses and a joyful start to a new year. Uplifting entertainment is offered by memorable songs, exuberant and unique choreography, and extravagantly colorful costumes illuminated for a dazzling effect. Performed by a professional cast and a live orchestra, Home for the Holidays reminds audiences of the universal power of music, song and dance celebrated by audiences the world over. Conceived and directed by Mark Danni with choreography by Karen Molnar Danni.

Dec. 15-16, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16-17, 2023, 2:00 p.m.

Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical

Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical is an electrifying and sexy story of love, adventure and crime with a score combining blues, gospel and rockabilly music. The musical centers on Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, the ill-fated lovers and outlaws whose story has been infamous since they achieved folk hero status during the Great Depression. From two small-town nobodies to Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares, the pair's bold and reckless behavior turns their thrilling adventure into a downward spiral. Forced to stay on the run, the infamous duo's fame grows, and their inevitable ends draws nearer. The Tony Award-nominated show's music is by the legendary Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Civil War, Dracula), with lyrics by Don Black and book by Ivan Menchell.

Jan. 11-14, 18-21, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13-14, 20-21, 2024, 2:00 p.m.

Million Dollar Quartet

In December 1956, at the legendary Sun Records in Memphis, an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together for one of the greatest jam sessions ever at the studio where they all launched their careers. The Tony Award-nominated musical Million Dollar Quartet brings the night to life with performances by world-class actors and musicians. The tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayals, and celebrations includes smash hits such as "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk the Line," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Hound Dog," and much more. The jam session is the only performance of the quartet's, called "a cultural flashpoint that caught rock 'n roll at the moment of creation." Written by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux.

Feb. 8-10, 15-18, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10-11, 17-18, 2024, 2:00 p.m.

Neil Simon's Little Me

Little Me, a musical comedy written by Neil Simon with music by legendary composer Cy Coleman, relates the incredible story of Belle Poitrine, born in humble circumstances but determined to gain wealth, culture and social position. She achieves diva status through advantageous marriages and love affairs, bringing her the stature she seeks when the men meet unfortunate and comic ends at opportune moments. The story is based on a novel by Patrick Dennis (Auntie Mame). The show debuted on Broadway in 1962 starring Sid Caesar with choreography by Bob Fosse. Its ongoing appeal and success inspired several revivals and multiple Tony Award nominations. The 1998 revival starred Martin Short who won the Tony Award for best actor in a musical.

March 7-10, 14-17, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

March 9-10, 16-17, 2024, 2:00 p.m.

Carrie: The Musical

Stephen King's blockbuster 1974 debut novel, "Carrie," and the classic 1976 film are the basis for Carrie: The Musical. The story portrays the horrifying consequences when highschooler Carrie White is bullied by the popular crowd and is virtually invisible to everyone else. What no one knows is that she has special powers, and if pushed too far, is not afraid to use them. The 1988 musical adaptation was revived off-Broadway in 2012, receiving multiple award nominations and the Best Off-Broadway Musical award from the Off-Broadway Alliance. Carrie: The Musical features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen (screenwriter of the film), music by Academy Award winner Michael Gore (Fame, Terms of Endearment), and lyrics by Academy Award winner Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose).

April 25-28, May 2-5, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

April 27-28, May 5, 2024, 2:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Ward Land's Tribute to Linda Ronstadt: Still Within the Sound of My Voice

Broadway veteran and national touring star Elizabeth Ward Land brings her award-winning Linda Ronstadt tribute to TheatreZone in Still Within the Sound of my Voice. Soaring vocals, gorgeous arrangements and sumptuous harmonies.

January 15, 2024, 4:00 & 7:30 p.m.

The Mersey Beatles: Four Lads from Liverpool

The Mersey Beatles are back at TheatreZone on the 60th anniversary of the British invasion! Book soon for the entire "Hard Day's Night" album and a new "Beatlemania" song lineup.

February 20, 2024, 4:00 & 7:30 p.m.

John Ford Coley (Formerly of England Dan & John Ford Coley)

John Ford Coley brings multiple talents to TheatreZone as a singer, songwriter, guitarist, classically trained pianist, actor, and author. He entertains with heart and humor, and a unique smooth rock sound.

February 22, 2024, 4:00 & 7:30 p.m.

Larry & Adolpho: The Dummy's Guide to Love Songs

TheatreZone favorites, Larry Alexander and Adolpho Blaire, take you on a musical journey through the greatest songs ever written about that crazy little thing called love. A touching and funny show with tunes from your favorite composers.

March 12, 2024, 7:30 p.m.