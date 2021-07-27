Gulfshore Playhouse is Seeking Local Actors For Upcoming Production of REMEMBER: THE STORY OF ABE PRICE

Gulfshore Playhouse is seeking four local, non-equity actors to perform in the education production of "Remember: The Story of Abe Price." Written by veteran Broadway actor Jeffrey Binder, "Remember" is based on the true story of a Holocaust survivor. This new, original play brings to life the harrowing accounts of 16-year-old Abraham Piasecki, whose life is uprooted by the Nazi invasion of Poland. From living in the ghetto of Kielce to imprisonment at Auschwitz-Birkenau, Abe manages to escape Nazi captivity five times.

Created in partnership with Gulfshore Playhouse and the Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center, "Remember" is an immersive, challenging, and captivating story of resilience that brings us into one man's memories and reminds us to never forget the stories untold of the Holocaust. The program is partly funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and Gulfshore Playhouse board member Susan Regenstein and Barry Frank, who have been loyal and generous supporters of Gulfshore Playhouse since 2010.

The two-week audition timeframe beings Aug. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m., by appointment only. The one-week rehearsal will take place Sept. 13-24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The traveling production will begin in November and includes multiple performances each month throughout local Collier County schools. The 45-minute production also includes a post-show talkback with the students. Actors must have daytime availability.

"'Remember' is a testament to the unrelenting, courageous spirit of Holocaust survivors," said Steven Calakos, director of education for Gulfshore Playhouse. "To be able to bring a survivor's personal experiences to life is a humbling experience, and we are proud to share this story with our community and students."

Audition roles include:

- Abe Price (male actor, 50s-70s): Abe has a strong desire to remember the events of his past, yet the memories are painful and reliving them exacts a toll on him.

- Actor #2 (female actor, 30s-50s): Abe's mother/young polish woman/SS officers. This role includes playing a range of characters who differ in age and relationship to Abe.

- Actor #3 (male actor, 40s-50s): Abe's father/older brother/SS captain. This role includes playing a range of characters who are primarily middle-aged.

- Actor #4 (male actor, 20s-30s): Charles/Abe's brothers/SS guards. This role includes playing a range of characters, primarily younger men.

To sign up for an audition slot, visit: https://signup.com/go/jdmtPpa.

Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theatre to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. The work of Gulfshore Playhouse is inspired by a belief in the magic of theatre to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community.

The professional theatre is also leading the nation's growth for arts and entertainment with progress for the new Gulfshore Playhouse at the Baker Theatre and Education Center. Recently announcing the public phase for the fundraising campaign for the new building, welcoming gifts of all sizes, the new Cultural Campus is slated to break ground this fall. The Cultural Campus has been created as a cornerstone for culture, education, and community engagement that epitomizes the region's growing reputation as a destination for the arts. The Baker Theatre and Education Center will be home to world-class professional productions that have the power to foster connections, catalyze conversations, and bridge cultural differences. The new theatre and education center will also serve the entire region with accessible education programming and elegant cultural engagement spaces open to the public.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse or its new facility, visit www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY (7529).