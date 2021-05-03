Gulfshore Playhouse Education Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Month

Gulfshore Playhouse Education's STAR Academy students bring to life the deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash-hit musical, "Little Shop of Horrors," for in-person performances May 14-16. Tickets are on sale now and are just $20.

Featuring book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, "Little Shop of Horrors" tells the story of hapless shopkeep Seymour, who brings prosperity to his run-down flower shop when he obtains a mysterious and rare plant. In this smash-hit, comedy rock musical, prosperity quickly turns to horror as Seymour learns the plant only hungers for one thing - human blood. Adapted from the blockbuster hit film, "Little Shop of Horrors" has devoured the hearts of theatregoers for more than 30 years.

"Little Shop of Horrors" is directed by Gulfshore Playhouse Director of Education, Steven Calakos. An experienced elementary, middle and high school teacher, with more than a decade of experience in theater education, Calakos is the founder and previously served as artistic director of CHS Theatrical, a New Jersey-based independent theater company that hosted the annual South Jersey Student Theatre Festival for high schoolers.

A New York native and Broadway veteran, Carolann Sanita will serve as Music Director. Sanita toured as Marian in the first national tour of "The Music Man," has performed at the Palace Theatre on Broadway, as well as numerous regional and international theatres. She also serves as an adjunct voice professor at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Allison Scott, a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College with more than 10 years of experience dancing, choreographing, teaching and performing in New York, will choreograph "Little Shop of Horrors."

"'Little Shop of Horrors' is an iconic dark comedy that STAR Academy students have had a lot of fun with," said Calakos. "When else do you get the chance to battle a man-eating plant - and sing and dance while doing it?"

Performed by students ages 13 to 18, evening performances will take place at 7:30 p.m., with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit GulfshorePlayhouse.org.

Gulfshore Playhouse Education also recently announced a slate of summer camps and classes for students ages 6-18. The half-day and full-day camps provide a safe and fun environment for students of all skill levels to learn from nationally recognized professional artists. Not only will students learn about acting, singing and dancing, but the camps instill confidence, creativity and collaboration among our young leaders of tomorrow while sharpening skills in the performing arts. Gulfshore Playhouse Education's STAR Academy will also produce two student productions this summer: "Grease," and "Junie B. Jones."

To register, visit www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/education/star-academy/summer-2021-theatre-camps/.