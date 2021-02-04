Gulfshore Playhouse Announces Lindsay Cook As Its New Production Manager

Gulfshore Playhouse is welcoming Lindsay Cook as the new production manager. A native of Michigan, she has worked for a number of notable arts organizations across the country over the course of her career.

Cook previously served as assistant production manager at Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia, where she worked on both musicals and plays at America's oldest theater. She has also served as associate production manager at Alley Theatre in Houston, where she worked with a team of 55 artisans to bring 13 shows a season to two stages, and was involved in the $65-million renovation of Alley's Hubbard Theatre.

Cook's resume also includes a stint as production manager at Ballet Memphis, where she worked with multiple venues and managed the travel and accommodations of 18 dancers on the road. There she became skilled at "found space" performances, managing shows in a range of out-of-the-ordinary venues such as hotel ballrooms, art galleries, and the Memphis Zoo.

Cook brings her respect for the artistic process and the many people involved in that process to her new role at Gulfshore Playhouse. "I think I am known for recognizing and taking care of artists and artisans, while also making sure we are on task and on time," she said. "I acknowledge that the work we make comes from our bodies (both on stage and in the shops) and is therefore very personal. I treat everyone who is part of our process with respect and dignity."

As a longtime production manager, Cook is adept at problem-solving and juggling the many components that go into performances. "I am excited about working with the incredible production staff that Gulfshore Playhouse has assembled and helping them continue to grow and hone their skills as theater artisans," she said.

Cook earned a bachelor's degree in theater from Western Michigan University and a Master of Fine Arts in stage management from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

"We're so excited Lindsay has joined the Gulfshore Playhouse team," said Kristen Coury, founder and producing artistic director of Gulfshore Playhouse. "She's a highly skilled production manager who has demonstrated outside-of-the-box thinking. Her past experience and insight will be truly useful as our theater continues to look to the future while also serving audiences today."

Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theatre to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. The Playhouse's work is inspired by a belief in the magic of theatre to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community. For more information, visit www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org.