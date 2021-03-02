Gulfshore Playhouse Announces Auditions For Teen Summer Camp Production Of GREASE

Know a teen who was just born to hand jive? Gulfshore Playhouse will hold auditions for its Student Theatre Artists in Residence Academy teen summer camp production of "Grease" on March 16 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Auditions are open to students ages 13 to 18. To audition, interested parties are asked to prepare the following:

• two musical theater selections (no longer than two minutes) OR one song and one monologue (no longer than one minute); the character in the monologue should be one of the same age and gender as the actor

• provide sheet music in the correct key; and

• headshot and resume, if possible.

An accompanist will be provided. The audition will also include a dance call. Appropriate footwear is required. Face coverings must be worn at all times except during the audition. To sign up for an audition, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/education/star-academy/grease/. For more information or inquiries, contact Steven Calakos at scalakos@gulfshoreplayhouse.org.

Weekday rehearsals for "Grease" will take place July 12 to Aug. 6, with performances on Aug. 5 through 8. Participating students will receive training in acting, voice, and movement from theater professionals as they perform one of the world's most popular musicals, which follows "greaser" Danny Zuko, new girl Sandy Dumbrowski, and their cadre of pals as they sing and dance their way through high school.

Tuition for the STAR Academy summer program is $1,000, and need-based scholarship applications are currently being accepted. COVID-19 safety procedures will be followed during the summer program; student temperatures will be taken upon arrival, students will rehearse in groups of 10 or fewer, and students and staff will wear face coverings at all times.

Younger students can also experience the magic of theater by participating in the Gulfshore Playhouse Education Department's summer programs for elementary and middle schoolers. Students ages 8 to 13 can take on roles in the STAR Academy Jr. production of "Junie B. Jones - The Musical." This hilarious story about friendship and change features a tremendously loveable cast of characters and fun-filled songs inspired by the popular book series. Rehearsals will take place June 21 to July 9, with performances on July 8 and 9. Tuition is $750.

Students ages 6 to 8 can enroll in Broadway Bootcamp Jr.'s "What Time Is It? Summer Time!" program. This musical theater workshop taking place June 14 to 18 will teach students summer-themed songs and dance routines to selections from The Beach Boys, "High School Musical 2," "Teen Beach Movie," and more. Tuition is $250.

Registration for the STAR Academy Jr. and Broadway Bootcamp Jr. summer programs will open to City of Naples residents on April 1 and to all interested students April 15. To guarantee placement, complete the pre-registration form by visiting https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/education/star-academy/summer-2021-theatre-camps/. Both programs will follow the same COVID-19 safety procedures detailed above.

Gulfshore Playhouse Education's STAR Academy offers a range of after-school classes and summer camp programs for students of all ages that offer training in acting, voice, and movement. Taught by theatre professionals, these programs help students develop creativity, self-confidence, expression, and vital skills like teamwork and public speaking.