Gulfshore Playhouse Announces Auditions For Teen Production Of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Local teens interested in developing their musical theater skills have the chance to take part in a cult classic at Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional theatre. Auditions for "Little Shop of Horrors," Gulfshore Playhouse Education's STAR (Student Theatre Artists in Residence) Academy spring production, will take place Jan. 19 and are open to students ages 13 to 18.

Featuring book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, "Little Shop of Horrors" tells the story of hapless shopkeep Seymour, who brings prosperity to his run-down flower shop when he obtains a mysterious and rare plant. In this smash-hit, comedy rock musical, prosperity quickly turns to horror as Seymour learns the plant only hungers for one thing - human blood. Adapted from the blockbuster hit film, "Little Shop of Horrors" has devoured the hearts of theatregoers for more than 30 years.

STAR Academy students now have the opportunity to take on the show's colorful cast of characters while refining their skills in musical theater performance. Auditions will take place Jan. 19 between 5 to 8 p.m. at the Norris Center. Masks must be worn at all times while inside the building, except during the audition. Callbacks will take place Jan. 20, and rehearsals will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from Feb. 8 to May 12 between 5 to 7 p.m. Tuition is $500. Need-based scholarships are available.

Students will take the stage for performances of "Little Shop of Horrors" May 15-22. The auditions, rehearsals, and shows will be overseen and directed by Steven Calakos, director of education for Gulfshore Playhouse.

To audition, interested parties are asked to prepare the following:

• two musical theater selections (no longer than two minutes) OR one song and one monologue (no longer than one minute); the character in the monologue should be one of the same age and gender as the actor

• provide sheet music in the correct key; and

• headshot and resume, if possible.

An accompanist will be provided. To sign up for an audition, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/education/star-academy/spring-2021-theatre-class/. For more information or inquiries, contact Steven Calakos at scalakos@gulfshoreplayhouse.org.

"'Little Shop of Horrors' is an iconic black comedy that STAR Academy students should have a lot of fun with," said Calakos. "When else do you get the chance to battle a man-eating plant - and sing and dance while doing it?"

Gulfshore Playhouse Education's STAR Academy offers a range of after-school classes and summer camp programs for students of all ages that offer training in acting, voice, and movement. Taught by theater professionals, these programs help students develop creativity, self-confidence, expression, and vital skills like teamwork and public speaking.

Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theatre to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. The Playhouse's work is inspired by a belief in the magic of theatre to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community.