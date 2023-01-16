Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gulf Coast Symphony Presents The Doo Wop Project at The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

The performance is Sunday, January 22, 2022 at 7:00.

Jan. 16, 2023  

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on Sunday, January 22, 2023 for "The Doo Wop Project" at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. Love the classic sounds of Frankie Valli, The Drifters, The Del Vikings? Ever wonder what Maroon 5 would sound like if they had lived in the Doo Wop era?

The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning, tracing the inception of group singing developed by inner city African Americans performing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. In their epic shows DWP takes audiences on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern musicians like Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5. Featuring stars of Broadway's smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, the Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate-and in some cases entirely reimagine-some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history!

Founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, the Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) is now the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee county. The Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) endeavors to challenge convention-with its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and our commitment to social change through arts education. Our ultimate goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community. The Gulf Coast Symphony is one of the cultural jewels of Southwest Florida and one of the most dynamic orchestras in the United States. The GCS comprises the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective, and the Music & Arts Community Center (MACC) which opened in January 2021. The GCS presents over 100 programs that present the best in classical music, jazz, world music, dance, opera, film and musical theater. The Symphony performs at both the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, and it's more intimate 300 seat theater at the MACC. For more information www.GulfCoastSymphony.org

What: The Doo Wop Project
Where: Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW (13350 FSW Pkwy, Fort Myers)
When: Sunday, January 22, 2022 at 7:00
Tickets are $49-$79
For ticket call 239.481.4849 or online at GulfCoastSymphony.org




