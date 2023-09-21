Gulf Coast Symphony Performs BROADWAY DIVAS, an Enchanting Journey Into the World of Broadway

Get ready to be transported into the glitz and glamour of the Broadway stage as Gulf Coast Symphony presents "Broadway Divas." This mesmerizing production promises an unforgettable evening that pays homage to the iconic leading ladies who have left an indelible mark on the world of musical theater.

"Broadway Divas" is a celebration of the magic and music that only Broadway can offer. Audiences will be treated to a captivating journey filled with melodies that have become the soundtrack of our lives. It's a night of pure enchantment, where the stage comes alive with the emotions and talents of some of Broadway's most legendary performers.

At the forefront of this spectacular production are the sensational lead singers, Heather Ivy and Whitney Grace. With their extraordinary vocal prowess and stage presence, they are set to dazzle and leave you spellbound. Their performances promise to be a highlight of the evening, bringing to life the Broadway Divas who continue to inspire us all.

The Gulf Coast Symphony invites you to join them on this musical odyssey through the annals of Broadway history. From classic show tunes to contemporary favorites, "Broadway Divas" will showcase the incredible diversity and timeless appeal of Broadway's leading ladies. Whether you're a lifelong theater enthusiast or new to the world of Broadway, this show is sure to captivate your heart and soul.

Don't miss your chance to experience the thrill of the stage, the magic of the music, and the power of these remarkable performers. "Broadway Divas" is a must-see event that promises to leave you awestruck and inspired.

Event Details:

Date: October 28

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers

Ticket Prices: $29-$65

Tickets available at GulfCoastSymphony.org or 239-481-4849

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit GulfCoastSymphony.org.