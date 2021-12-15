Florida Rep's Season Continues With Hilarious & Heartwarming New Comedy, MORNING AFTER GRACE!

Florida Repertory Theatre's 2021-2022 Season continues with "Morning After Grace" by Carey Crim. The brand-new comedy kicks off the new year with laughs and a heartwarming, late-in-life story of love. "Morning After Grace" runs in the Historic Arcade Theatre Jan. 7 to 26, with discounted previews Jan. 4 - 6.



Tickets start at $59/$55 for regular performances and $39/$35 for discounted previews, and are available online at FloridaRep.org and through the box office at (239) 332-4488. Availability for the discounted previews is limited. The show can also be purchased as part of any 2021-2022 Season subscription series, and packages for 6 and 7 shows start as low as $224.



"We are thrilled to continue our season with this uplifting and outrageous comedy about the power of connection," said Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen. 'Morning After Grace' shows us we can move forward after a loss and that it is never too late to take a chance on love or engage a new beginning. I suspect that many Southwest Florida audience members will identify with these characters - the play takes place in a Gulf Coast retirement village. I hope you'll join us for some well-deserved laughter!"



"Morning After Grace" follows retirees Angus and Abigail, who after hooking up at a funeral, find themselves wrapped in sheets and questioning their choices. Enter next-door neighbor Ollie, a former Detroit Tigers player who's traded his mitt for golf clubs and a yoga mat, and all bets are off for a peaceful retirement. Nothing is as it seems with this trio, and every revelation brings new laughs!



Florida Rep's production stars Martin LaPlatney and Katrina Ferguson as Angus and Abigail, and Marvin Bell as Ollie. Mr. LaPlatney returns to Florida Rep after appearances in "Outside Mullingar" and "One Slight Hitch," and Ms. Ferguson returns after making her Florida Rep debut in Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park." Mr. Bell makes his Florida Rep debut in "Morning After Grace," but is no stranger to Southwest Florida, after his recent appearance in August Wilson's "Radio Golf" at Gulfshore Playhouse earlier this fall.



Florida Rep Ensemble Member, Chris Clavelli, returns to Florida Rep after directing Ken Ludwig's "A Fox on the Fairway" and "A Doll's House, Part 2" in the 2019-2020 season. Clavelli is joined by an expert creative team, including Set Designer Kim Powers (Florida Rep Debut), costume designer Charlene Gross ("A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder"), lighting designer Rob Siler ("Alabaster"), sound designer Adam Trummel ("West Side Story"), and ensemble stage manager Janine Wochna ("The Woman in Black").



"Morning After Grace" is generously sponsored by media sponsor, Florida Weekly.



"Morning After Grace" plays in the Historic Arcade Theatre January 7 - 26, 2022 with discounted previews January 4 - 6. Tickets start at $59/$55 and $39/$35 for previews, and are available online at www.FloridaRep.org and through the box office at (239) 332-4488. Performances are Tuesday - Saturday at 7 PM, Wednesday, Saturday, & Sunday at 2 PM, and 8 PM for the opening night gala performance on Friday, January 7, 2022.



Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.



Florida Repertory Theatre is committed to the safety of its patrons, volunteers, staff, and artists. Until further notice, Florida Rep is operating with enhanced health and safety measures, and current protocols are outlined at the theatre's website by clicking this link: https://www.floridarep.org/buy-tickets/protocols-for-safety/



Subscriptions for the 2021-2022 Season are on sale now and offer the best seats at the most significant savings. Subscriptions start at $224 for 6 shows, and packages are available for any budget or any schedule. Subscriptions for 6 or 7-shows are available through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.



Florida Repertory Theatre performs in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry with free parking in the Fort Myers River District. Visit Florida Rep online at FloridaRep.org, and by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.