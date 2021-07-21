Florida Rep's Conservatory Returns To The Arcade with World Premiere BULLETPROOF BACKPACK

Florida Repertory Theatre will present "Bulletproof Backpack" by Eric Coble as part of the Education Department's 2021-2022 Conservatory Season.

Conceived and directed by Florida Rep Education Director, Kody C Jones, the new play runs August 11 - 15 in the Historic Arcade Theatre, and features a cast of local teens and young professionals. Tickets are available online and through the Box Office for $25 and $20.

"Bulletproof Backpack" is a world-premiere co-commission with Oregon Children's Theatre and comes from the same creative team behind 2018's hard-hitting new play for young audiences, "Refugee." Conceived by Kody C Jones and written by Broadway playwright, Eric Coble , "Bulletproof Backpack" began as a student-driven social-conflict project. It's meant to create a platform for students to research, discuss, and interview the Southwest Florida community on the subject of gun violence in schools. Written with contributions from local students, the play intertwines student feedback and interviews into a fictional story where the characters seek to answer the most important question, "How can I feel safe in my school?"

Originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2020, "Bulletproof Backpack" comes to the stage as the first rescheduled production to reopen after closures due to COVID. The Education Department's 2021-2022 Season of Conservatory and Theatre For Young Audiences Series includes a number of titles that would have been performed as part of the postponed 2020 season.

"We are delighted to be able to bring this important title to the stage," said Education Director, Kody C Jones . "The students worked so hard to help create this powerful play in 2020, and we always hoped to remount the production so audiences could see their work as it was intended - live onstage."

"The atrocities we saw in Parkland rebounded as a movement for change," Jones continued, "and it was led by our nation's youth. These students are our future, and enabling them to speak and supporting their voice is what this project is all about. No matter how tragic, we must learn from the past in order to push for change, and listen to our youngest generation if we really want to get to 'Never Again.'"

The production features an all-star cast of Conservatory students from schools across Southwest Florida, and some of the cast members were part of the pre-production process as interviewers and contributors to the writing process. The cast includes Tatum Bates, Elizabeth Fleetham, Bryce Hagan, Keehnon Jackson, Macy Magas, Brice Kingsley, Wedeler Lordeus, Violet Mann, Danica Murray, as well as local professionals, Zeke Bocklage and Cantrella Canady.

Kody C Jones conceived the play and is directing the world premiere. He is joined by an expert creative team, including scenic, lighting, and projections designer Rob Siler, costume designer Brooke Arthur, sound designer Katie Lowe, stage manager Caycelynn Hoggard, technical director and properties designer Drew Johnson , assistant lighting designer Joel Zishuk, assistant stage managers Chris Moeggenberg and Gaby Steinborn, and running crew members Anna Collins, Anna Reed, Emma Justice, and Emma Stevenson . The production team also includes dramaturg and consultant, Dr. Laura Wright , a member of Florida Rep's Advisory Board and the training director with the FGCU department of Counseling and Psychological Services.

"Bulletproof Backpack" is generously sponsored by the West Bay Community Foundation Grant, Florida Theatrical Association Grant, Youth Violence Prevention Network of United Way, and Emily Eason.

Florida Rep is following enhanced health and safety protocols, and asks that audiences members wear masks while inside the building regardless of vaccination status. Hand sanitizer is available in the lobby, and patrons should maintain social distance when possible in the lobby and hallways.

Performances in the Historic Arcade Theatre are Aug. 11 - 15 at 7 PM and Aug. 14 and 15 at 2 PM. Tickets are priced at $25 and $20 for all performances and available at www.FloridaRepEducation.org and through the box office at (239) 332-4488.

Parking is free in the theatre's lot on Bay Street between Jackson & Hendry streets and available 2 hours before each performance. Follow Florida Rep on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for the most up to date information about programming.