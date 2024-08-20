Florida Rep Education To Present Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY - A NEW MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Rep's Education Conservatory Program will present Disney's “Freaky Friday," A New Musical, September 27-29, in the Historic Arcade Theatre. Both evening and matinee show times will be offered. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students. Call 239-332-4488 to purchase or visit floridarepeducation.org.

The new musical is based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, featuring a book by Bridget Carpenter and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey. When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Freaky Friday is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie learn to appreciate one another's struggles, discover self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

Florida Rep's conservatory production is directed by Megan Jimenez Leonard (Florida Rep Assistant Education Director), music direction by Rosalind Metcalf (Florida Rep Education's “SpongeBob, The Musical”), and choreography by Robin Dawn (Robin Dawn Academy of Arts), making her Florida Rep debut. Freaky Friday will be performed by local southwest Florida youth ages 11 to 22.



“Our conservatory students are excited to bring this updated, yet nostalgic story to the stage,” said Florida Rep education program director Monique Caldwell. “Audiences will be impressed by the talent of our local youth actors who convey this story about family while performing pop- and R&B-infused songs.”

Caldwell added, “The story and the production are family-friendly and offer a fun experience for audiences of all ages.”

Florida Repertory's theatre conservatory program is designed for youth who want to pursue theatre arts. It offers youth artists an introduction to the professional theatre world with a real-life regional theatre experience providing a creative outlet that culminates with public performances. The students are cast following open auditions and participate in rigorous rehearsals. The set, costumes, props, lighting, and sound are designed and built by professional theatre craftsmen.

Florida Re's conservatory production of Disney's "Freaky Friday" is sponsored by Lynne Birdt and is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

To learn more about the production or Florida Repertory Theatre education programs visit www.floridarepeducation.org. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 239-332.4488.

Comments