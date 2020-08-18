Florida Rep Education Announces Fall Class Schedule

Each six-week class session can accommodate 10 students and enrollment starts at $105.

Florida Repertory Theatre's Education Department has announced in-person classes for September and October featuring limited class sizes and enhanced safety measures. In addition to the safety measures, the classes will be held outdoors in order to keep both the instructors and students safe and healthy.



Each six-week class session can accommodate 10 students and enrollment starts at $105 and every session offers a 50% off sibling discount. Enrollment is open now for students aged 5-16 and available online at FloridaRepEducation.org or by calling 239-332-4488.



In addition to the outdoor setting and the 10-student class size, Florida Rep's Education Department is taking extra precautions in order to gather safely this fall. Class sessions begin with temperature checks and both students and instructors must wear face coverings and face shields.



"We have re-designed our classes to take every safety precaution without inhibiting the work we do in class," said Education Director Kody C Jones. "Students will sanitize their hands upon arrival, departure, and once during our five-minute break within the class. Also, temperatures will be checked upon arrival, and any student exhibiting symptoms or high fever will be asked to stay home for their safety and the other students. We are so excited to return to in-person instruction this fall, and we so appreciate the support from parents and students in helping us to do so safely."



In addition to the fall class line up, Florida Rep's Education Department is pleased to announce a number of virtual offerings for students and families in place of in-person gatherings that have been postponed due to COVID-19. The first is a virtual reading of "The Outsiders" adapted by Christopher Sergel from S.E. Hinton's international bestseller on August 28 at 6:00 PM. Celebrating over fifty years as a modern American classic, "The Outsiders" is a heroic story of friendship and belonging and tells the story of a boy who finds himself on the outskirts of regular society. The reading is free, but the theatre recommends a $10 or $15 donation to access the Zoom Webinar link.



One of the flagship programs for Florida Rep Education is the touring Theatre for Young Audiences Series, which each season sends two to three productions on tour across Southwest Florida. The 2020-2021 touring season is on track to be rehearsed, produced, and professionally filmed so the productions can be offered to schools virtually until it is safe for students to experience live theatre again.



The 2020-2021 Touring Theatre will kick off in September with an added production of "The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus," a new play specially written for Zoom and virtual streaming platforms. Playwright Eric Coble adapted his own play for virtual viewing during this time while schools and theatres are limiting gatherings and offering virtual content. "The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus" is an interactive streaming adventure that teaches students the importance of recycling, being kind to the environment, and working together to find tomorrow's solutions to today's problems.



Information about how to book a virtual tour, please visit www.FloridaRepEducation.org. In addition to "The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus," the Theatre for Young Audiences series includes "Ella Enchanted: The Musical" adapted by Karen Zacarias and Deborah Wicks La Puma from the novel by Gail Carson Levine; "Mockingbird" adapted by Julie Jensen from the novel by Kathryn Erskine; and William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," also adapted by Bill Kincaid.



The final offering slated for the 2020 calendar year is "Rep the Halls," a holiday show choir slated for December 12 and 18 at 5:00 PM. This new event builds on the recent years when Florida Rep Education students would go caroling throughout downtown Fort Myers. Rather than caroling this December, students will perform two mobile concerts in downtown Fort Myers - with costumes, props, and a whole lot of holiday cheer. Please stay tuned to FloridaRepEducation.org for information about the venues and possible added performances.



In addition to the upcoming programming, Florida Rep Education's 2020 touring production of William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" is still available for online streaming at both FloridaRep.org and FloridaRepEducation.org. The production stars the 2029-2020 acting interns and was adapted and directed by Bill Kincaid. The tickets for on-demand viewing are just $12.

Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You