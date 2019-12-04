Erik Lee Preminger, Son Of Gypsy Rose Lee, Will Present A One-Man Show About The Real Characters in GYPSY

Erik Lee Preminger, the son of legendary burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee (whose 1957 memoirs inspired the classic musical GYPSY) and film director Otto Preminger, will appear in-person at Naples' TheatreZone on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 to present his one-man show about his famous mother (featuring rare home movies, television shows, newsreel footage, a question-and-answer session and more).

Mr. Preminger's show, Together, Wherever We Go: Gypsy Rose Lee by her son, Erik Lee Preminger, will inaugurate TheatreZone's new "Legends & Legacies: Growing up Broadway" series of events celebrating the Company's 15th season. Mr. Preminger will present his show for one performance only, at TheatreZone (13275 Livingston Rd. Naples, FL 34109). Tickets for this special event range from $100 - $150 and are available for purchase at www.theatre.zone or by calling the TheatreZone Box Office, 888-966-3352 x1.

"I love watching these films," says Mr. Preminger. "My mother had a wonderful sense of humor, and even though I've seen them countless times since my childhood, I still find myself laughing along with the audience."

Each "Legends & Legacies: Growing up Broadway" event will highlight one of TheatreZone's 2019-2020 season productions, with special guests including the children of Broadway legends and original cast members. Together, Wherever We Go: Gypsy Rose Lee by her son, Erik Lee Preminger performs ahead of TheatreZone's production of the musical GYPSY, which will perform March 5 - 15, 2020. More information on this and all TheatreZone productions can be found at www.theatre.zone.





