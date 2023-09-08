DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR: COSTUME PALOOZA Comes To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW On October 11

The “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” North American tour kicked off Sept. 1 and is coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Wednesday, October 11 to entertain Disney Junior's most beloved super fans.

The immersive, interactive concert experience and costume party includes singing, dancing, 3D special effects, and acrobatics with cirque-level performances, including incredible trampoline routines from renowned acrobatic director John Brady. The adorable superhero kittens from the action-packed hit series “SuperKitties,” including a life-sized Ginny character, joined the live show this year, and interactive video content of Nubs from "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures," made just for “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” has also been added to the pre-show festivities.

Purchase tickets online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office, which is temporarily located at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Tickets are on sale now and VIP packages are also available and include premium seating, an interactive pre-party, a collectible party pass, exclusive merchandise, character experiences and more.

“Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” features beloved Disney Junior characters and Marvel Super Heroes live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics and more, coupled with fan-favorite songs as well as original music. In the live show, Mickey, Minnie and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party, but mysterious green rain, wind and smoke keep interrupting the fun. Can Spidey and his Amazing Friends help save the Costume Palooza? Come join the party and see Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, Bo from “Firebuds,” Ginny from “SuperKitties,” and characters from “Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends” live on stage!

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza features songs from several popular Disney Junior series and the original song "Green Gobby Party," written by "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" composer/songwriter Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy). "Green Gobby Party" and the full playlist from "Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza" can be found here.

For additional information, tour schedule, and to purchase tickets, visit www.disneyjuniortour.com.

Disney Junior is a global multiplatform brand expressly geared towards preschoolers aged 2-7 and their families. With stories and characters that encapsulate signature Disney qualities of magic, music, adventure and heart, the brand is home to some of the most cherished programming and franchises for preschoolers, including Peabody Award-winning “Doc McStuffins”; current hit series “Bluey,” “SuperKitties,” “Firebuds,” “Pupstruction,” ”Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures,” “Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends” and “Mickey Mouse Funhouse”; and the upcoming “Disney Junior's Ariel.” With content created by Disney Branded Television, Disney Junior is available anytime and anywhere for families to watch and enjoy together ― from the 24-hour #1 Disney Junior preschool network to the popular Disney Junior YouTube channel and streaming on Disney+.