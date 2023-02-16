Culture & Cocktails at The Ben Concludes Season With Regan Rohde On Acting, Adventures & Art

Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, promises that this season's final CULTURE & COCKTAILS will be particularly zesty. The informative and fun event will again be held in the beautiful rooftop ballroom of The Ben in downtown West Palm Beach.

Monday, March 6

ACTING, ADVENTURES & ART

A Conversation with Regan Rohde

+ Regan Rohde is an actor, longtime art collector, and guiding force behind the popular multi-gallery exhibition series Arts & Conversations, whose mission is to demystify the art market and to expand emerging artists exposure in South Florida. After giving up her 40-year acting career (What Women Want, Under the City, Chicago Med), she became an international traveler and board member (New Moms, Lyric Opera's Women's Board, Emerge with Chicago's Museum of Modern Art).

Moderator: Joel Straus, Principal at Straus Art Group which focuses on estate art collections for sales, fine art appraisals, and assisting collectors with building and maintaining their collections.

The Ben is located at 251 N. Narcissus Avenue in West Palm Beach. Free valet parking will be provided for each of the CULTURE & COCKTAILS conversations, running from 5 to 7 pm.

Note: Admission to each of this season's CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben is $100 in advance, $110 at the door, $150 for VIP Seating, and FREE for Supporter, Contributor, Patron and Business Arts Partner level members of the Cultural Council. RSVP to Debbie Calabria at 561.472.3330 (or visit www.palmbeachculture.com/cocktails).

The 2022-2023 season of CULTURE & COCKTAILS was generously sponsored by The Roe Green Foundation, Roe Green, Founder; Donald M. Ephraim Family Foundation; Milton and Tamar Maltz; Jean Sharf; Scott Teich, Senior Vice President, Teich Wealth Management of Raymond James; The Gardens Mall; Bonnie Lautenberg; Palm Beach Media Group; Palm Beach Daily News; Legends Radio; and PR-BS, a Boca-based public relations firm.

Please Note:

All proceeds from CULTURE & COCKTAILS go to support the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County's mission to champion, engage, and grow the arts in Palm Beach County. For membership information, please contact Debbie Calabria at 561.472.3330.