Cultural Park Theatre Company Announces Casting For SCHOOL OF ROCK

Cultural Park Theatre Company has announced casting for "School of Rock." The show will run from September 22nd through October 2nd. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 PM; Sunday at 3 PM. Call the box office 239-772-5862 or visit their website for more information: School of Rock

The production will be directed by Shaelyn Crabtree and choreographed by Reese Thurman.

Main Characters

Dewey Finn- Josh Malpica

Rosalie Mullins- Paige Steiner

Ned Schneebly- Diego Diecidue

Patty Di Marco- Mia Odum

No Vacancy

Theo- Owen Atkins

Doug- Tyler Connelly

Bob- Aaron Estrada

Snake- Liam Coyle

Kids

Summer Hathaway- Violet Salcido

Zach Mooneyham- Avalyn Calandra

Tomika- Ella Balzano

Lawrence- Braden Odum

Katie- Taylor Reis

Freddie Hamilton- Olivia Shaw

Marcy- Sophia Guth

Shonelle- Isabella Hull

Mason- Paulson Martone

Billy- Reese Rainero

James- Martha Martinez

Sophie- Eloise Hull

Kid Ensemble

Lennox Ordway

Monica Olivera

Emersyn Kuykendall

Paul Regle

Alyssa Doolittle

Adults