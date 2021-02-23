Creative Theater Workshop Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.

Creative Theater Workshop Presents Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical Jr. this weekend. Show times are Friday, March 5th at 6pm; Saturday, March 6th at 2pm and 6pm and Sunday, March 7th at at 2pm and 6pm. The show will be performed at 5916 Winkler Road, Ft. Myers, FL 33919.

For tickets, please visit: https://www.ctwtheater.com/

Michelle Kuntze is directing the show about an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers. The show is appropriate for all ages and includes an extremely talented cast of children and adults. Emily Feichthaler and Ellie Kahle will alternate performances as the lead.