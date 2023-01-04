Celebrate Love And Raise Hurricane Repair Funds for Florida Repertory Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A special staged reading of A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters" will be performed on February 20 in the Historic Arcade Theatre.

Jan. 04, 2023  
Florida Repertory Theatre's will hold a special fundraising event featuring A.R. Gurney's beloved romantic comedy "Love Letters" on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the Historic Arcade Theatre. The special staged reading event stars real-life married couple Liz Abbott and Greg Longenhagen. Tickets are $35; visit www.floridarep.org or call the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053. All funds raised from the event will help offset theatre repair costs incurred due to Hurricane Ian.

A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters" follows five decades of written correspondence between sometimes friends/sometimes sweethearts Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd, III. It is a heartfelt examination of shared nostalgia, missed opportunities, and the deep closeness of two lifelong, complicated friends.

Florida Rep ensemble member and producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen (A Christmas Carol) will perform alongside Liz Abbott (George Washington's Teeth). The play is simply staged to allow the actor's words to convey the emotion of the trials and tribulations shared through the pair's letters.

"My wife Liz and I are looking forward to this special fundraising performance of 'Love Letters,'" said producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen. "Florida Rep was fortunate to return to the stage within weeks after Hurricane Ian hit our area, however, our rehearsal, administration, and education spaces are still unusable and require expensive repairs."

"Love Letters" will be performed live on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 7 PM in the Historic Arcade Theatre located in the Fort Myers River District. Tickets are $35; visit www.floridarep.org or call the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053. Florida Rep's parking lot located on Bay Street will open 2 hours before the performance offering guests FREE PARKING across the street from the theatre.

Florida Repertory Theatre celebrates 25 years of producing professional, live theatre in the Fort Myers River District. Performances are held in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry.

Hurricane Ian Update: Florida Rep suffered damages from the storm, however, the Historic Arcade and ArtStage Studio theatres have been remediated and repaired and are presently welcoming audiences.

Visit Florida Rep online at FloridaRep.org to view the full season line-up of comedies, dramas, musicals, and new works. Follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for updates, behind-the-scenes insight, special offers, and more. Florida Repertory Theatre is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.=




