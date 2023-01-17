Canadian Singer-Songwriter Laila Biali Will Perform With Gulf Coast Jazz Collective in Fort Myers

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony and Gulf Coast Jazz Collective on February 9, 2023 at 7:00pm for "Jazz at the MACC: Laila Biali" at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. Laila Biali is a multi award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter, and pianist. She has performed with Chris Botti & Sting. Laila has headlined festivals and venues spanning five continents from New York City's Carnegie Hall to Beijing's National Centre for the Performing Arts. In 2020, Laila was honored by Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada with the Hagood Hardy Award for Excellence in Songwriting. In 2018 her self-titled album won a JUNO award (Canada's GRAMMY) for "Vocal Jazz Album of the Year."

Laila's music is joyful, emotional, intense, moving, fun, and everything in between. It'll make you want to get up and dance, and then make you cry - maybe in the same tune. Also joining the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective for this show is James Suggs on trumpet.

Founded in 2021, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective brings the best of live Jazz performance to Southwest Florida. Under the artistic direction of drummer, educator, composer & arranger Paul Gavin, the Jazz Collective invites the best artists from the country to collaborate in concerts that span the entire genre of Jazz.

Founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, the Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) is now the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee county. The Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) endeavors to challenge convention-with its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and our commitment to social change through arts education. Our ultimate goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community. The Gulf Coast Symphony is one of the cultural jewels of Southwest Florida and one of the most dynamic orchestras in the United States. The GCS comprises the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective, and the Music & Arts Community Center (MACC) which opened in January 2021. The GCS presents over 100 programs that present the best in classical music, jazz, world music, dance, opera, film and musical theater. The Symphony performs at both the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, and its more intimate 300 seat theater at the MACC. For more information www.GulfCoastSymphony.org