Broadway Palm's 29th Season Opens With A NIGHT ON BROADWAY!

Broadway Palm will open its 29th Season with A Night On Broadway playing September 9 through October 2, 2021.

This original concert style musical revue will feature the best of Broadway combining favorites from the past along with the most recent musical hit sensations. Broadway Palm is offering a Season Opener Special and all tickets are just $55 for dinner and the show.

The bright lights of Broadway will shine on the Broadway Palm stage with this all-new musical revue that showcases some of the greatest Broadway songs of all time. The talented cast will sing their way through decades of Broadway favorites from shows such as Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, CATS, Oklahoma, Wicked, 42nd Street and more! You'll treasure the nostalgia of over a century of entertainment and magnificent music.

Directing A Night On Broadway is Victor Legarreta. Legarreta has directed and appeared in numerous Broadway Palm productions. In addition, he created Yesterday's: The 50s and 60s Musical, Groovin': The 60s and 70s Musical, Let's Go To The Movies, Dino and Friends, Til Theft Do Us Part, and No Claus For Alarm, to name a few.

Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.