Broadway Palm Will Bring You MURDER IN PARADISE Beginning July 12

Broadway Palm is dying to bring you Murder in Paradise playing July 12 through August 12, 2023. This fun night of murder mystery comedy is an interactive production, wrapped around a four-course meal that is served to your table by the suspects, of course. Bring your imagination and appetite…it's comedy to die for!

You're invited to a very special birthday party! When you arrive, you'll be given a new name and a new identity for the evening as you are an honored guest. During the course of the evening, you'll witness several crimes, including at least one murder, and it's your job to figure out “who dunnit.” There will be a detective to lead the investigation, but you're free to do a little detective-work yourself. Become part of the action or just sit back and watch the mystery unfold while enjoying a fabulous dinner. Prizes are awarded to the person that solves, or comes closest to solving, the mystery. This fun-filled evening is perfect for the entire family and a unique way to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, or any special occasion!

Murder In Paradise is playing in the Royal Palm Room, located Inside Broadway Palm, July 12 through August 12, 2023. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday evenings and tickets are $65 each. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting Click Here or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.