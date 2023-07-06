Broadway Palm Will Bring You MURDER IN PARADISE Beginning July 12

Bring your imagination and appetite…it's comedy to die for!

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 1 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Florida Anti-Drag Law Photo 2 Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Florida Anti-Drag Law
Roseann Barr Brings a Live Comedy Show to BBMann in October Photo 3 Roseann Barr Brings a Live Comedy Show to BBMann in October
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Salutes 'Music Of The 1920s' at Summer Sips & Sounds Photo 4 The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Salutes 'Music Of The 1920s' at Summer Sips & Sounds

Broadway Palm Will Bring You MURDER IN PARADISE Beginning July 12

Broadway Palm Will Bring You MURDER IN PARADISE Beginning July 12

Broadway Palm is dying to bring you Murder in Paradise playing July 12 through August 12, 2023. This fun night of murder mystery comedy is an interactive production, wrapped around a four-course meal that is served to your table by the suspects, of course. Bring your imagination and appetite…it's comedy to die for!

You're invited to a very special birthday party! When you arrive, you'll be given a new name and a new identity for the evening as you are an honored guest. During the course of the evening, you'll witness several crimes, including at least one murder, and it's your job to figure out “who dunnit.” There will be a detective to lead the investigation, but you're free to do a little detective-work yourself. Become part of the action or just sit back and watch the mystery unfold while enjoying a fabulous dinner. Prizes are awarded to the person that solves, or comes closest to solving, the mystery. This fun-filled evening is perfect for the entire family and a unique way to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, or any special occasion! 

Murder In Paradise is playing in the Royal Palm Room, located Inside Broadway Palm, July 12 through August 12, 2023. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday evenings and tickets are $65 each. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting Click Here or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.




RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
BULLETPROOF BACKPACK Announced At Arts Bonita Photo
BULLETPROOF BACKPACK Announced At Arts Bonita

Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs officially announces its next Mainstage production presented at the The Center for Performing Arts in Bonita Springs.  Bulletproof Backpack is written by Eric Coble and was conceived by Kody C. Jones

2
The Box Art Gallery Forced To Downsize Amidst Skyrocketing Rents Photo
The Box Art Gallery Forced To Downsize Amidst Skyrocketing Rents

The Box Art Gallery, a prominent art institution known for its avant-garde exhibitions, is being compelled to relocate to a smaller venue as a result of the staggering increase in rental prices in South Florida. The announcement has left the artistic community in shock, with concerns raised over the impact on the local art scene and other small businesses in the area.

3
WEST SIDE STORY Opens at Lake Worth Playhouse This Month Photo
WEST SIDE STORY Opens at Lake Worth Playhouse This Month

LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE presents West Side Story on the Main Stage as part of its 71st Season. WEST SIDE STORY opens Friday, July 14, 2023 and runs for three weekends through July 30, 2023.

4
IOLANTHE Comes to Opera Naples in July Photo
IOLANTHE Comes to Opera Naples in July

Opera Naples, one of Naples’ leading performing arts organizations, has announced tickets on sale for W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan’s popular operetta, “Iolanthe,” starring students from its Summer Youth Program. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m., July 22, and 2 p.m., July 23, at the Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church at the Pulte Life Center in Naples.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer Video
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Private Lives
Arts Center Theatre (1/03-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 39 Steps
Arts Center Theatre (10/25-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fantasticks
The Naples Players (1/18-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
The Naples Players (11/09-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play that Goes Wrong
The Naples Players (5/01-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Kills Monsters Young Adventurers Edition
The Laboratory Theater of Florida (7/13-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vanities
Arts Center Theatre (3/13-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN]
Arts Center Theatre (11/29-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Christmas
Arts Center Theatre (12/13-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You