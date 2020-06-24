Broadway Palm Pauses Reopening Plans

Out of an abundance of caution and due to the current trend of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rising in the state of Florida, Broadway Palm has made the difficult decision to postpone the opening of The Sound of Music until Wednesday, July 8, 2020. This decision was not made lightly, but after the release of today's numbers they believe this to be necessary to assure the health and safety of their guests, staff members, and performers.

The theatre reports that they have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among their staff or actors. And although they safely completed a soft reopening earlier this month and entertained 1,458 audience members over a three week period, they believe it is in the best interest of the community to postpone the official reopening until the daily trend line of new cases decreases.

All ticket holders for these cancelled performances of The Sound of Music will be contacted and rescheduled for future performances. As stated earlier, Broadway Palm plans to open The Sound of Music on July 8, 2020 and perform all scheduled performances through August 8, 2020. For more information visit BroadwayPalm.com.

