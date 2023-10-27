Broadway Palm Kicks Off Their Concert Series With RAT PACK LIVE! 

Broadway Palm kicks off their ever-popular Concert Series with RAT PACK LIVE! playing November 1 through 5, 2023. Head back in time with three of the best impersonators in the country as they hit the Broadway Palm stage with an energetic yet intimate Vegas lounge act.

Take a trip back to the 1960s, when the Rat Pack – Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin brought fame and recognition to Las Vegas. They reunite on stage to belt out the most popular classics including Luck Be A Lady, New York New York, Lady Is A Tramp, and so many more. These three cool cats know how to have a good time and will make sure the audience does too!

Dean Martin impersonator Seth Abrahms channels the look, spirit and rich vibrato of the legend himself. Bruce Hammond’s voice is a dead ringer for Old Blue Eyes, and his presence is truly reminiscent of Sinatra. Kenneth Jones as Sammy Davis Jr positively changes the energy in the room with his bright, big sound and lively movements and voice.

RAT PACK LIVE! is playing select matinee and evening performances November 1 through 5, 2023. Tickets are $70 to $85. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.