This summer, Broadway Palm Children's Theatre presents Jack and the Beanstalk playing May 24, 25, 29, 31 and June 2, 6, 7, 8 and 14, 2019. Bring the entire family and watch this exciting fairy tale come to life!

Fee. Fi. Fo. Fum. We smell a musical for everyone! This splendid spin on the classic tale tells the story of a young boy, Jack, who goes into town to sell his cow for money, but instead trades the cow for magic beans. He plants the beans and to his surprise, they grow a tall stalk. Join us as Jack discovers what's at the top of this GIANT beanstalk.

Broadway Palm Children's Theatre presents full-scale productions that are great for all ages. All performances begin with a buffet at Noon and the show is at 1 p.m. The chef's special buffet includes children's favorites like pizza, chicken fingers, french fries, pasta and more.

Bring the entire family for Jack and the Beanstalk at Broadway Palm playing selected matinees now through June 14, 2019. Ticket prices for the buffet and the show are only $19 for all ages. Group rates are available for parties of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting www.BroadwayPalm.com, or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.





