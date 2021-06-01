Broadway Palm Announces 29th Season

Broadway Palm has announced its 29th Season which includes eight main stage productions, four productions in the Off Broadway Palm, three Children's Theatre productions, and five concerts. Individual tickets are on sale now.

Broadway Palm's main stage opens on September 9, 2021 and runs through August 13, 2022. Show prices range from $50 to $75 with group and children's prices available. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings (no Tuesday evening performances May through October) with selected matinees. The main stage productions include:

A NIGHT ON BROADWAY (September 9 - October 2, 2021)

This all-new musical revue features the best of Broadway combining favorites from the past along with the most recent musical hit sensations. The bright lights of Broadway will shine on our stage with showstopping numbers and some of the greatest Broadway songs of all time. You'll hear songs from Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, CATS, Oklahoma, Wicked, 42nd Street and more!

THE SOUND OF MUSIC (October 7 - November 20, 2021)

This Rodgers and Hammerstein musical has touched the hearts of audiences around the world for decades. Follow Maria, the high-spirited, aspiring nun, as she is sent from her convent to be the governess to seven unruly children of a strict father, Captain von Trapp. The timeless score includes Do-Re-Mi, My Favorite Things, Climb Every Mountain, Sixteen Going on Seventeen, Edelweiss and The Sound of Music.

HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS (November 25 - December 25, 2021)

This holiday song and dance extravaganza is perfect entertainment for all ages! Holly Jolly Christmas embraces the season with Broadway-style dancing, stunning costumes and the traditional holiday favorites you know and love. Bring family and friends and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Holly Jolly Christmas, Jingle Bells, Silent Night, Santa Clause Is Coming To Town and more!

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN (December 31, 2021 - February 12, 2022)

Set in Hollywood in the late 1920's, the story focuses on Don Lockwood, his sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden, and Lockwood's leading lady Lina Lamont, who's less-than-pleasant vocal tones make her an improbable contender for stardom in the new talking pictures. This all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza includes memorable songs such as Good Mornin', Make 'Em Laugh and the show-stopping Singin' in the Rain!

To Be Announced (February 18 - April 2, 2022)

Title to be released soon!

IN THE HEIGHTS (April 8 - May 14, 2022)

The Tony-award winning story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. When a winning lottery ticket, a power outage, and romantic tension all hit the neighborhood, the long-time friends and neighbors make discoveries about each other, themselves, and the place they all call home.

ROCK OF AGES (May 20 - June 25, 2022)

The five-time Tony Award-nominated smash musical tells the rags-to-riches story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock 'n' roll romance on the Sunset Strip. When the ultimate rock bar is set to be demolished, it's up to these wannabe rockers and their friends to save the day. The electric score features all of your favorite '80s rock anthems including I Wanna Know What Love Is, Every Rose Has Its Thorn, Here I Go Again, Don't Stop Believin' and so many more!

THE WIZARD OF OZ (July 1 - August 13, 2022)

This family musical follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The Merry Old Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there's no place like home. You'll hear the songs from the delightful score you know and love such as Follow the Yellow Brick Road, Somewhere Over the Rainbow and We're Off to See the Wizard.

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre is Broadway Palm's second performance venue. The Off Broadway Palm's season begins September 23, 2021 and runs through April 30, 2022. Ticket prices range from $45 to $65. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings (no Tuesday evening performances May through October) with selected matinees. The Off Broadway Palm productions include:

SOCIAL SECURITY (September 23 - November 6, 2021)

The hilarious comedy about a happily married couple who live in the art world of New York. Their domestic tranquility is shattered upon the arrival of the wife's goody-goody sister, her uptight brother-in-law, and her aging mother. The comedic sparks really begin to fly when the mother hits it off with an elderly minimalist artist who is the art dealers' best client!

NO CLAUS FOR ALARM (November 11 - December 25, 2021)

Fitz-Lloyd Crowley and Abraham Bacrumby of the law office Abe Bacrumby and Fitz are in a bit of a pickle when Abe unknowingly brings the head of the Russian Mafia on as a client. It's Christmas and they must try to keep two girlfriends, a bossy barrister, and a clueless receptionist from finding out about each other or there will be more than chestnuts roasting on an open fire.

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODDS (January 13 - March 5, 2022)

The Joe DiPietro comedy about a single, Italian American guy from New Jersey, who has dinner with both sets of his grandparents every Sunday. When he gets offered his dream job out of state, the news doesn't sit well with his family, so they do their best to keep him in town, including bringing the lovely-and single-Caitlin O'Hare to dinner as bait.

GREATER TUNA (March 10 - April 30, 2022)

This hilarious comic satire launches into side-splitting amusement when the residents of the fictional south Texas town of Tuna come hysterically to life. Just two actors portray 20 men and women (and a dog) in a tour de farce of quick-change artistry and the audience is taken through all the quirks, foibles, and downright insanities of the citizens of Tuna.

Broadway Palm Children's Theatre shows are fun for everyone and our chef creates a special menu with kids in mind! Tickets are just $19 for all ages. Performances are matinees with lunch beginning at Noon and show beginning at 1 p.m. and during the school year there are early matinees with lunch beginning at 10:30 a.m. and show beginning at 11:30 a.m.

THE NUTCRACKER (Selected Matinees December 3 - December 24, 2021)

Treat the entire family to this fun-filled musical version of the timeless holiday classic about a young girl who is given a beautiful nutcracker. She dreams that the nutcracker comes to life, whisks her to a magical land, and battles against the mouse king and his army. The nutcracker defeats the mouse king and is transformed into a prince.

NO DOGS ALLOWED (Selected Matinees April 15 - May 13, 2022)

From the best-selling children's book of the same name, NO DOGS ALLOWED is the story of Iris, a bright 8-year-old and her dog El Exigente. The family decides to take a trip to the park and Iris is determined to bring her beloved El Exigente, even though at the park there are 'no dogs allowed'.

THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES (Selected Matinees May 27 - June 24, 2022)

This hilarious musical adaptation of the classic tale is about an Emperor who cares more about his clothes than anything else. That all changes when Mr. Stitch and Mr. Sew wreak havoc at the palace when they present the Emperor with a special gift; an exquisite "magic" suit that is invisible to all but the wisest of men.

Broadway Palm's Annual Concert Series will feature five concerts. All evening concerts begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m. All Sunday twilight concerts begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m. The matinee concerts begin with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and concert at 1 p.m. All concert tickets are $85 for dinner and the show or $65 for the show only. The concert series includes:

DECEMBER '63: A TRIBUTE TO THE JERSEY BOYS

(Sunday, January 30, 2022: Twilight; Monday, January 31, 2022: Matinee and Evening)

The music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons comes to life in this one-of-a-kind concert experience. Hear all your favorite classics along with the most popular singles from the Broadway-blockbuster The Jersey Boys such as Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Walk Like A Man and Candy Girl.

DWIGHT ICENHOWER'S TRIBUTE TO THE KING

(Monday, February 7, 2022: Matinee and Evening)

Back by popular demand is one of the best Elvis tributes in the country! Award-winning impersonator Dwight Icenhower has the look, the voice, and the hip-swiveling dance moves of the King himself! Hear Elvis favorites such as Heartbreak Hotel, Love Me Tender, Hound Dog and so many more.

ABBA FAB: THE PREMIER ABBA EXPERIENCE

(Sunday, February 27, 2022: Twilight; Monday, February 28, 2022: Matinee and Evening)

Mamma Mia! You can dance, you can jive, you can have the time of your life! This multimedia concert is a tribute to some of the greatest music produced in the 70s and 80s including monster hits such as Waterloo, Fernando, Honey Honey, Dancing Queen and countless others.

PIANO MAN: THE MUSIC OF Billy Joel AND Elton John

(Sunday, March 13, 2022: Twilight; Monday, March 14, 2022: Matinee and Evening)

Billy Joel and Elton John come to life in this multimedia tribute starring the voice and piano of British entertainer Terry Davies. The classic hits include New York State of Mind, The Piano Man, She's Got A Way, Your Song, Daniel, Rocket Man and Candle in The Wind.

THE RAVE-ONS: A TRIBUTE TO Buddy Holly

(Saturday, March 19, 2022: Evening; Sunday, March 20, 2022: Matinee and Twilight; Monday, March 21, 2022: Matinee and Evening)

Todd Meredith and The Rave-Ons will take you on a musical journey starting with Buddy's early recordings at Decca Records in Nashville, through his breakout hits and ending with the story of his ill-fated final tour. You'll hear Oh Boy!, Peggy Sue, Rave On, That'll be the Day and so many more.

Individual tickets for Broadway Palm's 29th Season, the Off Broadway Palm's Season, Broadway Palm's Children's Theatre, and Broadway Palm's 2022 Concert Series are on sale now. Broadway Palm offers a Season Subscription discount, discounts for groups of 20 or more, as well as discounts for children under 12 years of age. For more information visit BroadwayPalm.com, call (239) 278-4422 or stop by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.