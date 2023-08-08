Billy Porter Joins Stonewall National Museum, Archives and Library's Celebration

The event will take place on September 21st in Fort Lauderdale/Wilton Manors.  

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Billy Porter Joins Stonewall National Museum, Archives and Library's Celebration

Some are trendsetters, some are household names, but few are one-of-a-kind, agents of change making us better people by addressing our fears of those who are different. Through his courage and fearlessness, the one and only Billy Porter is such a person, with the extraordinary talent backing it up.

Billy will be joining Stonewall National Museum, Archives, & Library at their Back to the Drive Celebration in support of the Stonewall National Education Project (SNEP) on September 21st in Fort Lauderdale/Wilton Manors.  

When books and education are under threat in a growing number of states and regions across the USA, when Black and LGBTQ+ history and culture are under attack, who better than the brilliant and defiant Billy Porter to stand up and lead us in the right direction.

A night filled with music, food, fun, and good old common sense in support of SNEP, the decades-old education program making sure that our most marginalized students not only have a safe and welcoming school environment but that our history and culture will be taught along with all other invaluable subjects.

The time is now to stand with Billy and Stonewall and let your voice be heard.

WHEN:     September 21, 2023, at 6:00 PM

WHERE:   The Venue, 2345 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, FL

WHAT:     Stonewall National Museum, Archives, & Library event for Stonewall National Education Project

WHO:      Billy Porter

For tickets and reservations: Click Here www.stonewall-museum.org or monique@Stonewall.museum.org




Recommended For You