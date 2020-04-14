Bill Parry And Maureen Silliman Guest Star On This Week's ARTFUL DISTANCING Presented By Gulfshore Playhouse

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional theater, kicks off its second week of Artful Distancing - a new immersive audience engagement program. More than 100 participants tuned in last week for the inaugural session, with approximately 200 expected to return this Wednesday, April 15 for a behind-the-scenes conversation with Broadway's Bill Parry and Maureen Silliman, and moderated by Kristen Coury, founder and producing artistic director of Gulfshore Playhouse.

With more than four decades of Broadway and national theater industry experience between them, Gulfshore Playhouse favorites Bill Parry and Maureen Silliman, last seen in "Native Gardens," have worked with some of the most acclaimed creatives in the country, including Tony Award-winners Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. Celebrate Sondheim's 90th birthday with spirited retellings of stories from the "Great White Way" and beyond.

The weekly program will air live on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. via Zoom. The weekly sessions are approximately an hour. Participants can register online at www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org/artful-distancing. Login details will be sent via email. Sessions will also be recorded and available for viewing at no cost on Gulfshore Playhouse's YouTube channel.

While Gulfshore Playhouse has cancelled programming for the remainder of season due to COVID-19, plans are still underway for education summer programming, with mainstage productions anticipated to kick off in October for the 2020-21 season.

While the financial impact from the loss of ticket sales revenue has been devastating, the Playhouse has continued basic operations through the support of tax-deductible donations. To help sustain future programming, donations are being requested to ensure the organization is able to continue serving families, children, and the greater community through the power of live theater. All donations can be made online at www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org.

For nearly 16 years, Gulfshore Playhouse has been passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theater to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. The Playhouse's work is inspired by a belief in the magic of theater to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You