Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall To Present Cheap Trick Live In Concert This March

Cheap Trick live in concert at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:00PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10AM online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Cheap Trick formed in 1973 by guitarist Rick Nielsen, bassist Tom Petersson, lead vocalist Robin Zander and drummer Bun E. Carlos. The current lineup of the band consists of Zander, Nielsen and Petersson. Their commercially successful work bridged elements of '60s guitar pop, heavy metal, and punk rock, and would help set the template for subsequent power pop and arena rock artist.

They have performed live more than 5,000 times and sold more than 20 million albums. Over the course of their career, the band has experienced several resurgences of popularity and built a dedicated cult following. Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

