BWW Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Gulfshore Playhouse

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Gulfshore Playhouse tells the story of a dying flower shop on skid row, Seymour, Audrey, and one blood-thirsty plant.

In this production, Seymour is played by Jacob Corey, Audrey by Cadence Schultz, and Mr. Mushnik by Gavin Ott. The trio works at the flower shop on skid row that rarely has any customers. As Mr. Mushnik is about to close the shop for good, Seymour reveals a plant project he's been working on, dubbed Audrey II. It is a plant unlike any other, and immediately begins to draw in customers. However, there's a lot more to this plant than meets the eye: it has a hunger for blood.

I really enjoyed these three actors in their respective roles. Seymour is such a unique personality, and Corey does a great job with bringing that to life. He has to decide whether the fame and fortune Audrey II brings is worth feeding the plant humans, and that's a tough thing to struggle with. Schultz's Audrey was the perfect blend of sweet, naive, and funny. I thought her vocals were gorgeous as well. Audrey II, the plant, is voiced by Alexis Camina, and wow, what a voice. Her singing was incredibly powerful, and she did a wonderful job voicing this character as well as appearing other times in various ensemble roles. Crystal was played by Sarah Mandy, Ronette by Arianna Schipper, and Chiffon by Alessia Pellegrini. I enjoyed their singing and dancing, and thought they added a lot to the show. This entire cast was very fun to watch, and there were many funny moments throughout. This is my first time seeing a production by Gulfshore Playhouse's STAR Academy, and there is definitely a lot of talent in their program.

Steven Calakos, Gulfshore Playhouse's Education Director, directed this production alongside Allison Scott as the Choreographer, Carolann Sanita as the Music Director, Alexander K as the Scenic Designer, Jennifer Bronsted as the Costume Designer, Elizabeth Kennell as the Lighting Designer, and Sean McGinley as the Sound Designer. I thought all of these aspects were incredibly well done, so I have to applaud each one of them.

I'd absolutely check out LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Gulfshore Playhouse if you get the chance this weekend. It runs now through May 16. The show may be a bit bizarre, but I think that is the fun of it. It's the perfect production to just sit and enjoy seeing what happens next, and there's quite a few heartwarming moments throughout it as well. At the end of it, I can guarantee you'll have the catchy songs stuck in your head. But remember, don't feed the plants!

All tickets are $20. Gulfshore Playhouse requires masks during the entirety of the performance, and temperatures are taken at the door. To get tickets and learn more, click here: https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/2020-2021-season/little-shop-of-horrors/