BWW Review: CLUE: STAY-AT-HOME VERSION by Florida Repertory Theatre

Bringing fun, professional theatre to your home during COVID-19!

Although gathering at Florida Repertory Theatre to see a play in person is still some time away, they have found a new, creative way to bring theatre to their audiences: a virtual performance of CLUE, recorded via Zoom and streaming on Broadway on Demand.

The cast of their production of CLUE includes Viki Boyle as Mrs. Peacock, David Breitbarth as Mr. Green, Chris Clavelli as the Narrator, David Darrow as Wadsworth, Kate Hampton as Miss Scarlet, Brian Hatch as Boddy, V Craig Heidenreich as Professor Plum, Betsy Helmer as the Cook, Hannah McKechnie as Yvette, Sara Morsey as Mrs. White, and Peter Thomasson as Colonel Mustard. There are also a few other appearances in the show, including Naomi Bloom as the Singing Telegram Girl, Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen (who also directed the show) as the Chief of Police, Associate Artistic Director Jason Parrish as a Cop, Graham Smith as Motorist, and Joey Herrera as Cop #2.

This was a very fun cast; a lot of them are Florida Rep ensemble members, and others appeared in shows at the theatre last season. It is different to see them act through Zoom, of course, but I really enjoyed it. They are amazing, professional actors, and that still very much shines through in this virtual production. It was very humorous and had the perfect mysterious feel for Halloween time. I also really liked that the background for each cast member was the same, and they had some "props" as well.

I appreciated that a lot more detail was put into the production than it simply being a reading over Zoom. There were scene transitions, visual effects, sound effects, and more; the video editing was done by Florida Rep's Digital Media Specialist Joe Dafeldecker, and the sound design by Joey Herrera. These aspects made the production much more enjoyable and professional overall, and supported this fantastic cast perfectly.

This virtual production of CLUE is a wonderful way to bring the incredible theatre of Florida Rep into your home during a time like this, and I'd absolutely recommend checking it out!

CLUE is only available for streaming on Broadway on Demand through November 1, so get your tickets quickly! Tickets for the stream are only $19, and you can get them here: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/IdJAYWgD59aD-clue-stay-at-home-version--florida-repertory-theatre?channel=watch-now

For more information about the show, click here: https://www.floridarep.org/the-season/stage-at-home/

