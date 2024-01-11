Arts Bonita Unveils Exciting Lineup Of Adult Theatre Classes For 2024

This carefully curated series, led by seasoned industry experts, promises a transformative journey into the heart of theatrical creativity.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Arts Bonita has introduced its 2024 Adult Theatre Classes, providing a vibrant array of opportunities for individuals ages 16 and above. This carefully curated series, led by seasoned industry experts, promises a transformative journey into the heart of theatrical creativity.

Exploring the Artist's Way

Embark on a captivating exploration of self-discovery and creative expression every Thursday from January 11 to April 4, 2024 (excluding March 14) from 7-8:30 pm. Led by the exceptionally talented Jodie Fox, participants will delve into the essence of artistic voice, overcome creative blocks, and experiment with diverse mediums. Through practical activities, group discussions, and mindfulness exercises, this class offers a holistic approach to discovering and nurturing one's creative self. Tuition is $300 for non-members and $255 for members.

Adult Acting: Scene Study

Join the dynamic world of scene study with instructor Jessica Walck every Wednesday from January 17 to March 6, 2024, from 7-9 pm. This active course is designed to help actors find truth in their performances, trust their instincts, and make informed choices. Students will explore the significance of blocking, emotional intention, and scene analysis, enhancing subtext and character relationships. The course culminates in an informal showcase, inviting friends and family to witness the growth achieved during the program. Tuition is $300 for non-members and $255 for members.

Vibing Verse: A Slam Poetry Class

Unleash the power of spoken word poetry with Jodie Fox every Thursday from January 18 to February 22, 2024, from 6-7 pm. Geared towards ages 16 and above, this class explores rhythm, delivery, and performance techniques in slam poetry. Students will discover their unique voice and gain the confidence to take their words from page to stage. Opportunities to perform at Arts Bonita Open Mic Night make this class an engaging experience. Tuition is $120 for non-members and $102 for members.

Improv for Actors: The Art of Letting Go and Taking Risks

Led by instructor Kit FitzSimons, this Monday class from January 29 to March 4, 2024, from 6:30-8 pm, serves as a gateway to shedding inhibitions, boosting confidence, and embracing risk. Open to ages 18 and above, participants will engage in dynamic exercises, group work, and one-on-one scenes, transforming their approach to acting and improvisation in a supportive setting. Tuition is $180 for non-members and $153 for members.

Acting the Song

Elevate your singing skills and emotional depth with instructor Carolann Sanita-Vandermeer every Thursday from February 8 to March 14, 2024, from 6-8 pm. This class, open to ages 16 and above, combines vocal technique with script analysis to enhance stage presence and storytelling through music. Ideal for singers of all levels and styles, tuition is $240 for non-members and $204 for members.

Secure your spot in these transformative classes and ignite your passion for theatre. To register, visit Click Here.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the magic of theatre at Arts Bonita in 2024!




