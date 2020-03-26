Area Stage Company's Conservatory Is Now Online!

NEW at Area Stage Company are Virtual Classes and Private Lessons! Online performing arts education is the perfect thing to engage your mind, grow your performance skills, and have FUN during these stay-at-home times. Learn to sing, act or even dance from the comfort of your own home! Classes start this week! Enroll now!

ASC now offers virtual group classes and private lessons in all musical theatre disciplines for all ages! Even adults! All lessons take place using the online conferencing platform Zoom. Zoom is completely free for you to use. Once your lesson is scheduled, you will receive a URL to the meeting and a meeting password.

ASC instructors are experienced and confident teaching virtually. The same award-winning curriculum ASC parents and students have come to expect will be transferred seamlessly online.

Group and private instruction offered in: Acting, Improv, Scene Study, Musical Theatre Performance, Voice, Ballet, Musical Theatre Dance, Adult Ballet, Adult Fitness, and Inclusion Theatre Project classes in acting, voice, and dance specialized for students with developmental disabilities.

Spring Session: March 23rd - May 29th

Join anytime! Cost will be prorated based on start date.

Full class/price listing: https://www.areastagecompany.com/virtual-classes

Enroll Now: https://ascenroll.formstack.com/forms/virtual_2020_enrollment_form





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You