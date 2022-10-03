Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Anthony Nunziata Comes To John Knox Village In Pompano Beach

The performance is on Monday, October 10, at 7 pm.

Oct. 03, 2022  

Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based tenor Anthony Nunziata will join the South Florida Symphony Orchestra to kick off the John Knox Village Symphony Pops Series next Monday, October 10, at 7 pm.

This soul-stirring, memory-nudging concert will celebrate the wondrous music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr. and more with such beloved songs as Once in a Lifetime, Come Rain or Come Shine, Just in Time, That's Amore, Can't Help Falling in Love, Unchained Melody and The Prayer.

Tickets for the concert at the John Knox Village Cultural Arts Center (The Pavilion at Westlake), 499 SW 3rd Street in Pompano Beach (33060), are only $20 for JKV residents and $26 for nonresidents. Residents, call Life Enrichment at 954.783.4039; nonresidents should visit Eventbrite or www.johnknoxvillage.com to purchase tickets.





