American Idol Finalist Paige Miles To Perform In TheatreZone's THOSE WERE THE DAYS

In addition to enjoying hit songs from television shows throughout the decades, audiences attending TheatreZone's March 4-14 performances of Those Were the Days will delight in the talents of cast member and American Idol Season Nine finalist, Paige Miles.

"Home is where the heart is," said Miles. "I'm beyond excited to be back home and back on the stage that started it all. 2020 rocked the world and many stages are still dark, so having the opportunity to entertain again, while giving the audience the chance to escape as well, is just wonderful. Great music, working with the Danni's again - good fun!"

Those Were the Days is an entertaining show taking the audience on a journey through the 1950's, 60's, 70's and 80's. The talented cast will not only perform hit songs from throughout the decades, but also a show-stopping television theme song medley in an unforgettably fun evening. Performances will be held at 7:30p.m. on March 4, 5, 7, 11, 12 and 13; and at 2:00p.m. on March 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2021. TheatreZone, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 professional theatre in its 16th season of performances in-residence at the G&L Theatre on the Community School of Naples campus.

Along with Miles, the cast of Those Were the Days includes Adolpho Blaire (At The Movies, Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera), Carolina Ordonez (Wonderful Town, Bravo Broadway!), Sarah Cammarata (At The Movies), and Chris Lewis (Urinetown).

TheatreZone's reimagined 2020-21 season, highlighted by the Showstopper Series, also includes The Best of Bacharach (April 15-25, 2021) starring Larry Alexander. Generously sponsored by FineMark National Bank & Trust, Garage Doors of Naples, Stock Development and steadfast TheatreZone supporters Susan Owens and Linda Walsh, the Showstopper Series includes five 60-minute, themed concert-style events with professional live music and choreography.

In order to safely resume indoor live performances during the 2020-21 season, TheatreZone instituted stringent protocols for all areas of operations. These guidelines, which are available on TheatreZone's website, provide specific line-item mandates for all areas, from stage doors, back of house, restrooms, common areas, dressing rooms, hair and make-up, to front of house (including the box office, ushers and volunteers).

For example, audiences are limited to a maximum of 108 patrons per performance, and masks are mandatory throughout the duration of each performance. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to show time and there are no intermissions, which aids in social distancing by reducing foot traffic. In the theatre, air conditioning units are equipped with hospital-grade filters and increased fresh air intake to aid in circulation and sanitation.

Showstopper Series performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., with 2:00 p.m. matinees on weekends. Tickets range from $50-65 with premium seats available at $85.

For more information, call the box office, 888-966-3352 x1, visit http://www.theatre.zone or email info@theatre.zone.