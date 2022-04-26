ANOTHER REVOLUTION Premieres at Gulfshore Playhouse This Week

For the final production of the 2021-2022 professional season, Gulfshore Playhouse announces the world premiere of "Another Revolution" by Jacqueline Bircher. The performance runs from April 30 through May 15, with preview performances on April 28 and 29.

Set in the tumultuous year of 1968 against the backdrop of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination and the Vietnam War, two Columbia University graduate students are forced to share a lab and find they are opposed in more than just their scientific disciplines. Amid a campus devolving into political chaos and a growing sense of hopelessness and uncertainty, these students discover what it is like to be thrown into someone else's orbit. Will their differences create an insurmountable obstacle or will they learn to find hope in one another?

The play came to Kristen Coury's attention through its Annual New Works Festival submission process. Although the play didn't qualify for the festival, the decision was made to move it straight to production. Unfortunately, this plan was delayed by a year due to the pandemic. "I am so pleased to finally be able to produce this stellar work by such a talented emerging playwright," said Kristen Coury, CEO and Producing Artistic Director of Gulfshore Playhouse. "I think our patrons will resonate with being college-aged in 1968, and students today will find the themes and challenges incredibly similar to their lives today."

Playwright Jacqueline Bircher's work has been produced and/or developed at Ensemble Studio Theatre, Primary Stages, and others, and she has been named a finalist for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, the Lark Playwrights' Conference, and the NNPN National Showcase of New Plays, among others. Bircher was inspired to write the play because she saw many "parallels with the political and global turmoil of 1968 and the present day," believing that the story will resonate with both those who lived through the 1960s and with the generations that followed.

Director Lisa Rothe adds to Bircher's statement, saying how 1968 was an explosive time and a turning point in United States history. She comes to Gulfshore Playhouse after directing the Drama League-nominated "Belly of the Beast" at New York Theatre Workshop. Rothe has directed acclaimed work at many of the nation's top theaters, including the Guthrie, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, and more. Rothe previously served as the Director of New Works at Kansas City Repertory Theatre.

Krishna Doodnauth will originate the role of Henry. He is a New York-based actor, receiving his BFA from NYU and studying under the Stella Adler Studio. Most recently, as Lysander in A Midsummer's Night Dream, he toured New York City, performing at public schools, holding facilities, and assisted living. He will soon appear in the upcoming feature film Peas and Carrots.

Rachael Fox will play the role of Kat. Rachael Fox is an actor and writer, originally hailing from Kansas City, MO. Her Off-Broadway credits include "The Inferno," "The King's Masquerade" and "The Forgotten" (Sleep No More). Regional credits include "Blood at the Root" and "Commedia," (Chautauqua Theater Company), "Why Did Desdemona Love the Moor?" (Provincetown Tennessee Williams Festival and the St. Louis Tennessee Williams Festival), "Much Ado About Nothing," "The Learned Ladies," "Tovarich," "As You Like It," "Trelawny of the Wells," "Measure for Measure," "Macbeth" and "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey), "King Lear," "Much Ado About Nothing" and "Tame That" (Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre); Film credits include "Campus Code," starring Martin Scorsese and Ray Liotta, the recurring role of Charlie on the award-winning web series "Here We Wait," as well as independent films "The Sound of Ill Days," and "Manhattan." She holds an MFA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is a graduate of The Neighborhood Playhouse acting conservatory in New York.

The creative team features: