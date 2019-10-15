A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Comes To The Off Broadway Palm

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play playing November 14 through December 25, 2019. The Charles Dickens classic comes alive on stage, but with a twist! The entire family will enjoy this unique theatrical experience that will take you back in time to the days of radio plays.

The story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his discovery of the true meaning of Christmas is reimagined and told as a 1940s radio broadcast complete with vintage commercials, live sound effects and musical underscoring. The small cast brings dozens of characters to life as three ghosts take Scrooge on a thrilling journey through Christmas past, present and future.

Bring the family and kick off the holiday season with A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play playing November 14 through December 25, 2019 at the Off Broadway Palm Theatre. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate 100-seat theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $42 to $62 with discounts available for children and groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.





