William Forsythe /​ Johan Inger Comes to the Paris Opera Next Month

With both pieces in this programme, William Forsythe stretches the possibilities of academic dance to the limit. Rearray, a duo created for Sylvie Guillem and Nicolas Le Riche in 2011 for Sadler's Wells, London, enters the repertoire in a version reworked for the Ballet’s dancers.



Blake Works I, triumphantly created in 2016 for the Paris Opera Ballet, is a hymn to classical technique expressed through fractured lines and geometric perfection, to the sound of seven songs by James Blake.



Swedish choreographer Johan Inger, making his Paris Opera debut, also interweaves a classical line with contemporary vocabulary in a manner as energetic as it is dreamlike. IMPASSE questions the relationship between the group and the individual, seemingly suggesting that we are never as strong as when we are together. All the better illustrating the strength of the collective combined with the pleasure of dancing, three special performances open with the Défilé du Ballet.

