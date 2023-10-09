VIDEO: First Look at Madonna Jukebox Musical HOLIDAYS in Paris

Now on stage in Paris through January 28th, 2024.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new Madonna jukebox musical Holidays, which is now on stage through January 28th, 2024 at Paris' Alhambra Theatre.

The production is based on an original story is directed by Nathan Guichet, and features book by Gaétan Borg, choreography by Cécile Chaduteau, and arrangements and music direction by Éric Melville.

The production features 15 songs from Madonna's catalog and four performers.

For the first time, the global successes of the star of the 80s and 90s come to life in a musical! Louise is the carefree heiress to a great name in wine. After fourteen years of separation, she brings Nikki, Veronica and Suzanne together at her childhood home to relive the fun of their past vacations. But why this sudden need to see them again? 

For one crazy evening, their teenage bedroom will be back in action and vibrate to the rhythm of the hits of their common idol. The legendary songs of the queen of pop have lost none of their power: from memories to revelations, the four women will renew a friendship made of music, laughter, and dance.

The musical is produced by L'Evenement Spectacle and Stelasud.




