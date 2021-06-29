Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Brexit Musical Comedy 'EXIT' Comes to Theatre De La Huchette

Get a first look at the production!

Jun. 29, 2021  

The 'Brexit' musical comedy EXIT is now on stage at Theatre De La Huchette through August 28th, 2021. Get a first look at the production in the video below!

As the Brexit campaign is in full swing, the heart of a young female video-game writer is torn between a Frenchman and an Englishman. Meanwhile her life takes a similar path to that of her role model, Aliénor of Aquitaine.

In a theatre made to look like a Eurostar car, we invite you to a surprising confrontation between real and virtual worlds, as well as different eras. You will go on a musical journey filled with impossible choices, climaxing in an unexpected outcome...

Tickets are now on sale here: https://www.theatre-huchette.com/en/exit/

Photo credit: Fabienne Rappeneau

