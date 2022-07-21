Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: The Festival d'Avignon Presents FUTUR PROCHE By Jan Martens

Jan Martens has understood the need for scale with this production.

France News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 21, 2022  
Review: The Festival d'Avignon Presents FUTUR PROCHE By Jan Martens

Seated in the middle of a meters long bench in Avignon's Cour d'Honneur, Goska Isphording whirls through compositions on the harpsichord in front of her. Through deep concentration she executes rhythmic repetition with tongue twister like variations. It is understandable that Jan Martens has given her pride of place in his Futur Proche, which was premiered by Opera Ballet Vlaanderen last night in the Festival d'Avignon. Her presence elevated the dance composition, turning the dancers from plastic movement, to figments of her musical imagination.

Under the costume design of Joris van Oosterwijk and Jan Martens, performers wear fairly contemporary clothing. Some are dressed to move, some are dressed for brunch. Oosterwijk also designed the long park bench that bisects the Cour d'Honneur stage. These two design elements make the first part of the work call to mind the joyful urbanism of the NYCB, particularly Jerome Robins, or Justin Peck. When my eye settled on stillness in this portion, whether it be Isphording on the harpsichord, or two young dancers sitting on the bench and seeming to take in the spectacle, the work's impact strengthened. Too much concentration on any individual person romping around the bench narrows Marten's choreographic effect. Instead the event can be taken in with the absentmindedness of people-watching on a crowded street.

The second portion included Stijn Pauwels's impressive video work. A small camera is put on stage and dancers enter into Elke Verachtert's amber lighting. Their entrances dominate on the back wall of the Cour d'Honneur through a live projection. The dancers look straight into the on stage camera. None, it seems, look up to the thirty meter tall projection itself. It is a display of self-control that I can't quite imagine for myself. Every aspect of their movement, their body, and their affect is magnified for all to see.

The third portion, despite a slight set change with taking apart the park bench and placing it in places around the theatre, is generally more of the same from part one. Only here, it is more disjointed. There is no general rush of the dancers, as fragmented individuals demand to be engaged with on their own terms. A spotlight grazes across this young cast of performers. In the final silent image a large tub is brought out and is filled with water from backstage. Four dancers at a time enter and wash themselves.

Jan Martens has understood the need for scale with this production. Goska Isphording took on the task of a full orchestra with her thrilling harpsichord performance. The intimacy of the final images was hard to register in such a cavernous and voyeuristic space as La Cour d'Honneur. Though the daring of his projection work, and swirling early compositions made excellent use of the space. He wants his Futur Proche to register socially and never overstates his case. The watchful eyes of young dancers sitting on a bench as the world swirls around them is enough.

Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHE RAYNAUD DE LAGE



Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More France Stories

From This Author - Wesley Doucette

Wesley Doucette is a PhD student in French Literature at the CUNY Grad Center. His research focuses include French cultural institutions such as the Festival d'Avignon and the innovations of administrators... (read more about this author)


Review: The Festival d'Avignon Presents LA TEMPESTA By Alessandro Serra
July 19, 2022

The classic elements to create an effective magical illusion are smoke and mirrors. There might not be mirrors, but there is a great deal of smoke throughout Alessandro Serra's production of Shakespeare's La Tempesta (The Tempest), now in performance in Avignon's Opera House. This ubiquitous fog assists in creating many sublime illusions. Though for those who find Shakespeare enticing for pathos as well as panache, this fog blurs performances. With their faces obscured by fog and chiaroscuro lighting, Serra's take on The Tempest is an enchanting puppet piece.
Review: The Festival d'Avignon Presents MILK By BASHAR MURKUS
July 18, 2022

In Avignon's 'other theatre', a purpose built space some miles out of the city center, Bashar Murkus presents his new dance theatre piece Milk. It is an elemental meditation of death, rebirth, and disaster. It is this theme of disaster in particular that captivates Murkus's imagination. The piece occupies itself with the viscera of the human experience, and expresses that by having blood, water, and milk spill onto the stage floor. Though for all this connective tissue to the anxieties of the present day, its poetic visual language doesn't expand far past the realm of homage to theatre artists who came before.
Review: The Festival d'Avignon Presents MA JEUNESSE EXALTEE By Olivier Py
July 18, 2022

If this Avignon season's other marathon project, the 13-hour Nid de Cendres, calls to mind a jewel box, Ma Jeunesse Exaltée calls to mind bathroom stall graffiti. The ten-hour long burlesque serves as the capstone to Olivier Py's tenure as artistic director of the Festival d'Avignon. In it he passes the baton, not to Avignon's next artistic director Tiago Rodrigues, but to a new generation of vibrant performers. Amongst this new generation is the indefatigable Bertrand de Roffignac, who performs a staggering harlequin marathon. Through the run time of the performance he never falters in precision or intensity. Indeed, on a scale of one to ten, the entire ensemble never lets the their work calm itself down past and eleven.
Review: The Festival d'Avignon Presents IPHIGENIE By ANNE THERON
July 14, 2022

'Who's in charge here?' seems to be the question ringing though Anne Théron's powerful production of Tiago Rodrigues's Iphigénie, currently residing in Avignon's beautifully restored opera house. Power over memory, which dictates the proceeding actions, is bartered over between the characters and a chorus. There are memories they are unsure of. There are memories they are certain of. Sometimes a memory is a dead end, and sometimes it's the crack in the wall. Though it is not just power over memory that is being determined. Power over people, one's own actions, and the capacity to control one's own destiny are also in play. With the TNS, Théron has made the story of Iphigenia heart breaking and gripping, timeless and current.
Review: The Festival d'Avignon Presents DANS CE JARDIN QU'ON AIMAIT By MARIE VIALLE
July 14, 2022

It is clear that Marie Vialle finds the story of Simon Pease Cheney compelling. Her fascination with this 19th century American composer energizes her intimate Dans Ce Jardin Qu'On Aimait, now in performance at the Festival d'Avignon's Cloître des Célestins. Inspired by the novel by Pascal Quignard of the same name, Vialle and costar Yann Boudaud present a whimsical tale of redemption and artistic inspiration. If their production were in the 'Off', it'd be a highlight. However, their staging never unlocks the work past historical curiosity.