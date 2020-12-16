Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Paris Opera Singers Turn to Digital Performances Amidst the Pandemic

Prime Minister Jean Castex said museums, cinemas and theatres would not re-open before at least the beginning of January.

Dec. 16, 2020  

Performers with the Paris Opera have turned to virtual solutions as their doors remain closed amidst the health crisis, France 24 reports.

In lieu of a live production, the singers decided to film their performance of works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and 18th century French composers Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Andre Gretry. The performance is offered on a new video-on-demand portal launched last week by the Opera de Paris.

"Of course it is sad, but we're very lucky to be able to film this concert, especially because some pieces of music that will be played have never been recorded," said French soprano Pauline Texier.

This comes after Prime Minister Jean Castex said museums, cinemas and theatres would not re-open before at least the beginning of January.

"For me, it's really a shame that we currently cannot perform. Because we, as artists, are incomplete without the public," said Fernando Escalona, a countertenor from Venezuela.

Castex says that extra financial aid will be granted to artists and there will be a meeting on January 7 to see if some reopening is possible.

Read more on France 24.


Related Articles View More France Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Love Show's FEEL GOOD FAMILY CHRISTMAS Premieres Online This Month
  • New Podcast STAGGARS & JAGS: A MUSICAL FABLE THAT ABSOLUTELY HAPPENED Released
  • Riz Ahmed Stars in Special One-Night-Only Performance of THE LONG GOODBYE: ONLINE EDITION
  • BRIC Appoints Seneca Mudd as New COO and Executive Vice President