Paris Opera Singers Turn to Digital Performances Amidst the Pandemic

Performers with the Paris Opera have turned to virtual solutions as their doors remain closed amidst the health crisis, France 24 reports.

In lieu of a live production, the singers decided to film their performance of works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and 18th century French composers Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Andre Gretry. The performance is offered on a new video-on-demand portal launched last week by the Opera de Paris.

"Of course it is sad, but we're very lucky to be able to film this concert, especially because some pieces of music that will be played have never been recorded," said French soprano Pauline Texier.

This comes after Prime Minister Jean Castex said museums, cinemas and theatres would not re-open before at least the beginning of January.

"For me, it's really a shame that we currently cannot perform. Because we, as artists, are incomplete without the public," said Fernando Escalona, a countertenor from Venezuela.

Castex says that extra financial aid will be granted to artists and there will be a meeting on January 7 to see if some reopening is possible.

