LA SONNAMBULA Will Be Performed at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in June
American soprano Nadine Sierra will lead the cast.
La Sonnambula by Vincenzo Bellini is coming to the stage at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées this summer.
La Sonnambula is one of the most beautiful lyrical pages of Italian Romanticism. The young American soprano Nadine Sierra, a rising star of her generation, will lead the cast.
Performances will run June 15-26, 2021.
Crew:
Riccardo Frizza | direction
Rolando Villazón | staging
Johannes Leiacker | sets
Philippe Giraudeau | choreography
Brigitte Reiffenstuel | costumes
Davy Cunningham | lights
Cast:
Nadine Sierra | Amina
Alexander Tsymbalyuk | Rodolfo
Francesco Demuro | Elvino
Annunziata Vestri | Teresa
Sandra Hamaoui | Lisa
Marc Scoffoni | Alessio
Orchestre de chambre de Paris
Chœur de Radio France | direction Alessandro di Stefano
Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine | direction Gaël Darchen
Learn more and book at https://www.theatrechampselysees.fr/en/season/staged-opera/la-sonnambula.