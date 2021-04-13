Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LA SONNAMBULA Will Be Performed at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in June

American soprano Nadine Sierra will lead the cast.

Apr. 13, 2021  
LA SONNAMBULA Will Be Performed at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in June

La Sonnambula by Vincenzo Bellini is coming to the stage at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées this summer.

La Sonnambula is one of the most beautiful lyrical pages of Italian Romanticism. The young American soprano Nadine Sierra, a rising star of her generation, will lead the cast.

Performances will run June 15-26, 2021.

Crew:

Riccardo Frizza | direction
Rolando Villazón | staging
Johannes Leiacker | sets
Philippe Giraudeau | choreography
Brigitte Reiffenstuel | costumes
Davy Cunningham | lights

Cast:

Nadine Sierra | Amina
Alexander Tsymbalyuk | Rodolfo
Francesco Demuro | Elvino
Annunziata Vestri | Teresa
Sandra Hamaoui | Lisa
Marc Scoffoni | Alessio

Orchestre de chambre de Paris
Chœur de Radio France | direction Alessandro di Stefano
Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine | direction Gaël Darchen

Learn more and book at https://www.theatrechampselysees.fr/en/season/staged-opera/la-sonnambula.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Triple Threat Mug
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess T-Shirt
Is Broadway Back Yet? T-Shirt

Related Articles View More France Stories
France Enters Third Nationwide Lockdown Beginning April 4 Photo

France Enters Third Nationwide Lockdown Beginning April 4

The Paris Opera Continues to Perform With Masks and Testing in Place Photo

The Paris Opera Continues to Perform With Masks and Testing in Place

Theatreland to Host PHANTOMS FOR LEROUX Event to Help Save La Cave de Gaston Leroux Photo

Theatreland to Host PHANTOMS FOR LEROUX Event to Help Save 'La Cave de Gaston Leroux'

Arts Workers Occupy Theatres Across France in Protest of Continued Closure Photo

Arts Workers Occupy Theatres Across France in Protest of Continued Closure


More Hot Stories For You

  • South Korean Theatre Hopes to Make a Comeback This Summer With JAMIE, ROTTEN!, and More