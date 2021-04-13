LA SONNAMBULA Will Be Performed at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in June

La Sonnambula by Vincenzo Bellini is coming to the stage at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées this summer.

La Sonnambula is one of the most beautiful lyrical pages of Italian Romanticism. The young American soprano Nadine Sierra, a rising star of her generation, will lead the cast.

Performances will run June 15-26, 2021.

Crew:

Riccardo Frizza | direction

Rolando Villazón | staging

Johannes Leiacker | sets

Philippe Giraudeau | choreography

Brigitte Reiffenstuel | costumes

Davy Cunningham | lights

Cast:

Nadine Sierra | Amina

Alexander Tsymbalyuk | Rodolfo

Francesco Demuro | Elvino

Annunziata Vestri | Teresa

Sandra Hamaoui | Lisa

Marc Scoffoni | Alessio

Orchestre de chambre de Paris

Chœur de Radio France | direction Alessandro di Stefano

Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine | direction Gaël Darchen

Learn more and book at https://www.theatrechampselysees.fr/en/season/staged-opera/la-sonnambula.