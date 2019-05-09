GHOST - THE MUSICAL Playing at THEATRE MOGADOR

GHOST, the musical, is playing currently at Theatre Mogador in France.

Ghost navigates between love story, thriller and supernatural: a young couple, Molly and Sam, settles in a loft in Brooklyn to build a radiant future but everything collapses when Sam is fatally wounded in a fight. From the body of Sam escapes a ghostly double, who does not resolve to leave the love of his life, when he understands that his death is not as accidental as it may seem and that a danger hangs over Molly . Through a colorful cartomancer (irresistible Whoppi Goldberg on screen), Sam will be able to get in touch with Molly ...



The musical, premiered in 2011 in London, has a great career in the UK - where every stage of his tour has been greeted by an enthusiastic audience - and in the United States. It has already been produced by Stage in Russia and more recently in Germany.



The musical takes the strong elements of the 1990 film screened by Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze, starting with the song Unchained Melody (a 1965 hit that is due to the Righteous Brothers).



This is an unprecedented show in France that will be on display in Mogador for the 2019-2020 season, a musical carried by the musical creations of Dave Stewart (Eurythmics) and Glen Ballard (whose name is associated with Mickael Jackson, Alanis Morissette, Celine Dion and Elton John who won 6 Grammy Awards and a Golden Globe for his work).

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.theatresparisiensassocies.com/salles-theatre-paris/mogador-92.html





