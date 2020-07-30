Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

French Cinemas Reopen to Lack of Hollywood Blockbusters

With a lack of Hollywood blockbusters, attendance is suffering.

Jul. 30, 2020  

French cinemas have recently reopened to the public after shutting down to the current health crisis. But with a lack of Hollywood blockbusters, attendance is suffering, Forbes reported.

The lack of attendance even pushed notable Paris cinema, the Grand Rex, to spend the month of August renovating instead of being open to the public.

Films such as "Tenet" and "Wonder Woman" were delayed due to the current health crisis after originally being scheduled to premiere this fall.

