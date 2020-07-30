French Cinemas Reopen to Lack of Hollywood Blockbusters

With a lack of Hollywood blockbusters, attendance is suffering.

French cinemas have recently reopened to the public after shutting down to the current health crisis. But with a lack of Hollywood blockbusters, attendance is suffering, Forbes reported.

The lack of attendance even pushed notable Paris cinema, the Grand Rex, to spend the month of August renovating instead of being open to the public.

Le #GrandRex fermera ses portes temporairement à partir du 3 août au soir.



Retrouvez notre communiqué ici ➡️ https://t.co/0uH0oGmyTb pic.twitter.com/og4S0vn41S - Le Grand Rex (@LeGrandRex) July 27, 2020

Films such as "Tenet" and "Wonder Woman" were delayed due to the current health crisis after originally being scheduled to premiere this fall.

