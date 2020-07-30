French Cinemas Reopen to Lack of Hollywood Blockbusters
With a lack of Hollywood blockbusters, attendance is suffering.
French cinemas have recently reopened to the public after shutting down to the current health crisis. But with a lack of Hollywood blockbusters, attendance is suffering, Forbes reported.
The lack of attendance even pushed notable Paris cinema, the Grand Rex, to spend the month of August renovating instead of being open to the public.
Le #GrandRex fermera ses portes temporairement à partir du 3 août au soir.- Le Grand Rex (@LeGrandRex) July 27, 2020
Retrouvez notre communiqué ici ➡️ https://t.co/0uH0oGmyTb pic.twitter.com/og4S0vn41S
Films such as "Tenet" and "Wonder Woman" were delayed due to the current health crisis after originally being scheduled to premiere this fall.
Read the full story HERE.