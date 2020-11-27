France's Cinemas, Theaters, and Museums Can Reopen on December 15

France's cinemas, theaters, and museums, are set to reopen on December 15, Variety reports. In addition, small shops and religious sites will be allowed to reopen beginning on November 28.

The country has been on lockdown since October 30, when the second wave of the pandemic hit.

"The peak of the second wave of the pandemic has passed. Our efforts, your efforts have paid off," said French president Emmanuel Macron.

A 9 p.m.-7 a.m. curfew will be restored, which was previously put in place in mid-October, before the country went into lockdown.

The lockdown is expected to be loosened even more around January 20.

"If the number of cases remains below 5,000 cases per day, gyms and restaurants will be allowed to reopen and the curfew will be pushed," said Macron. Universities, meanwhile, will stay closed until at least Feb. 4. Until then, all classes will be held virtually.

Read more on Variety.

