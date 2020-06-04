CABARET UNDER THE BALCONIES is the First Professional Theater Performance in France Since March

The New York Times has reported on "Cabaret Under the Balconies" ("Cabaret Sous les Balcons"), the first professional theater performance in France since lockdown was imposed on March 17, which was performed in a nursing home.

The performance at the Ehpad Bois de Menuse was a 45-minute show, which adhered to social distancing guidelines. The audience was made up of 40 people, and none of the actors were allowed to touch, save for one married couple in the cast.

The cast of "Cabaret Under the Balconies" rehearsed over Zoom for a week, and after the lockdown in Farnce was relaxed in may, they met for a week of in-person rehearsals. Everyone was offered a coronavirus test, and daily temperature checks were issued.

Nicolas Royer, the theater's director shared: "We were confident that we were within labor regulations, with an audience that was already confined and highly protected,"

