BEJART BALLET BAUSANNE Comes to the Paris Opera This Week

Béjart Ballet Lausanne performs at Palais Garnier from 04 to 07 January 2024.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

More than ten years after its last tour at the Paris Opera, the Béjart Ballet Lausanne returns this season in answer to a fourth invitation.

Founded in 1987 and directed since 2007 by Gil Roman, the Company continues today to bring Maurice Béjart’s work to life whilst remaining a space for creation. At the heart of its repertoire lies the work of Béjart himself with his iconic masterpieces and other pieces by the choreographer that Gil Roman enables the public to discover or rediscover, thus perpetuating what Maurice Béjart always intended: to open the world of dance to the widest possible audience.

Béjart Ballet Lausanne performs at Palais Garnier from 04 to 07 January 2024.




