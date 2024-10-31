Artists of the Academy Perform LIEBESLIDER in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Liebeslieder will be performed by Artists of the Academy next month. The performance will take place at Amphithéâtre Olivier Messiaen on 13 November 2024 at 8 pm.

By setting poems by Goethe and Heine to music, Emilie Mayer and Robert Schumann are in touch with the torments of love.

From the melancholy Evening Star (Abendstern) to the laughter of the Spanische Liebeslieder, the Lied sings of love, from love at first sight to mourning.

Prices:

Adult: 25€

Under 28 years old: 10€

Group: 16€

