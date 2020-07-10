A Floating Movie Theater Is Coming to the Seine River in Paris

A floating movie theater in the Seine River, where patrons can view films from socially distant boats, arrives in Paris on July 18, the New York Post reports.

The "Cinéma sur l'Eau," or cinema on the water, will show two films-- the first called "Corona Story," a contest-winning short film and the second called "Le Grand Bain," a 2018 film about a synchronized swim team.

The boats can hold two to six people each, with social distancing precautions in place.

Residents can enter into a contest to win a spot on a boat for the floating movie theater HERE.

Read the full story HERE.

