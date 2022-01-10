Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Fort Wayne Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Leslie Beauchamp - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelly Gomes - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Andrew Sherman - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

John O'Connell - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne

Best Direction Of A Stream

Andrew Sherman - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation

Best Editing Of A Stream

Derek Hockemeyer - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Ziegler - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre

Best Musical

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne

Best Performer In A Musical

Aaron Hawley - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Evan Snaufer - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Timya Townsend - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue Fort Wayne

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Emersen Conner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Fort Wayne Youtheatre

Best Play

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Zeigler - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kai Bowers - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

ALL THAT JAZZ - Three Rivers Music Theatre

Best Streaming Play

THE PENELOPIAD - Purdue Fort Wayne

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Auriana Molina - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Gabrielle Harter - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue University Fort Wayne

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

LES MISERABLES - FWSMT

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

DRACULA - Purdue University Fort Wayne